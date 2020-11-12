 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 12, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Martina
Last Name(s) Hund-Mejean
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B American Depositary Share (ADS)
Identification Code US7802591070
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Currency US Dollars
Price (Average) $30.34
Volume 9,211
Total $279,485.65

 
Aggregated information
Shares were PURCHASED in batches

 
  Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4
Volume 200 1200 1581 400
Price $30.28 $30.29 $30.30 $30.31
Total $6,056.00 $36,348.00 $47,904.30 $12,124.00
         
  Batch 5 Batch 6 Batch 7 Batch 8
Volume 100 1161 100 1200
Price $30.32 $30.33 30.34 $30.36
Total $3,032.00 $35,213.13 $3,034.00 $36,432.00
         
  Batch 9 Batch 10 Batch 11 Batch 12
Volume 500 769 900 900
Price $30.37 $30.38 $30.39 $30.40
Total $15,185.00 $23,362.22 $27,351.00 $27,360.00
         
  Batch 13  
Volume 200  
Price $30.42  
Total $6,084.00  


Date of Transaction November 11, 2020
Place of Transaction New York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


Director/PDMR Shareholding NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES November 12, 2020 This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 …

