 

iTeos Appoints Matthew Roden, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the appointment of Matthew Roden, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Roden joins the Board as a Partner of MPM Capital and will replace Ansbert Gadicke, M.D.

“Matt will be a tremendous addition to our board due to his vast leadership experience spanning both the pharmaceutical and financial industries,” said David Hallal, chairman of the iTeos Board of Directors. “He will offer a holistic corporate development perspective and strategic support that will allow us to continue our evolution as both a clinical-stage, and newly public, company. In particular, his deep experience in global transactions will add dimension to our board and complement the innovation and scientific rigor displayed by our leadership team to date.”

“Ansbert played a key role in building iTeos from its early development through its clinical and corporate growth. On behalf of the members of the management team and my fellow board members, I would like to thank him for his significant contributions to our success,” said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos. “I look forward to working together with Matt to continue delivering on our common mission to develop life-transforming cancer therapies to patients in need.”

“I am excited to join the iTeos board,” said Dr. Roden “I have been very impressed with iTeos’ progress and position it has established as a leader in both identifying and developing next-generation immuno-oncology targets. The leadership team’s expertise in tumor immunology has put iTeos at the forefront of the next wave of potential best-in-class cancer therapies, and I look forward to working together to advance its mission.”

Dr. Roden is an Executive Partner at MPM Capital. Prior to joining MPM Capital, he was Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb. Earlier, he served as Head of Strategic Corporate Development and Head of Global BD Assessment, leading teams on over 100 business development transactions that are cumulatively valued at over $125 billion. Before joining Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Roden led equity research on the biotechnology sector at UBS Investment Bank. Earlier, he was a Senior Equity Analyst covering biotechnology at J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and was an Associate at Credit Suisse First Boston. Dr. Roden earned his Ph.D. at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, focusing on the structural biology of immune-relevant molecules, and earlier was a pre-doctoral clinical research fellow in immuno-oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Roden holds a M.S. degree from Georgetown University and a B.S. from George Mason University.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR, in the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. EOS-850 is being investigated in an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity was observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, a checkpoint with multiple mechanisms leading to immunosuppression. EOS-448 was also selected to engage FcγR, to promote ADCC activity. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was initiated in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contacts:
Amber Fennell, Paul Kidwell
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44 203 709 5700
iteos@consilium-comms.com

Investor Contacts:
Sarah McCabe, Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+ 1 212 362 1200
iTeos@sternir.com


iTeos Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iTeos Appoints Matthew Roden, Ph.D. to Board of Directors CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
iTeos Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
05.11.20
iTeos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November