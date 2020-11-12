 

Neptune Dash Announces Corporate Strategy Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) is pleased to provide an update on corporate strategy.

Over the last 6 to 12 months, Neptune has commenced a methodical diversification strategy into other top market cap tokens dominated by Bitcoin and Cosmos ATOM. In order to remove the risk of a single token and take advantage of the exciting DeFi space which now shows tremendous potential to generate income on tokens other than DASH, the Company felt it is advantageous to hold a portfolio of cryptocurrencies, mainly Bitcoin, Cosmos ATOM and of course DASH. As of the date of this news release, the Company has substantially decreased its DASH token holdings to 6 Masternodes, much of the DASH tokens were traded for BTC which are earning 6.5% per annum substantially more than DASH in the form of Masternodes, and at a lower cost. Cosmos ATOM holdings remain staked and are earning upwards of 9% per annum which is periodically reinvested. The cryptocurrency market is a rapidly evolving environment and as such, in order to remain relevant and in growth mode, the Company must constantly adapt and change with the environment. The Company also holds several other cryptocurrencies including Fantom, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, Omisego and QTUM.

The Company has invested $250,000 USD of our DASH holdings into Protocol Ventures Quant, a multi-strategy, quant driven digital asset hedge fund with a suite of market neutral, buy/hold, DeFi yield farming and HFT/market making strategies aimed at delivering superior risk adjusted returns. In a highly volatile and dynamically evolving emerging asset class like cryptocurrency, we believe that active management by a Silicon Valley based team of veteran fund managers with domain specific expertise, disproportional access to deal flow and successful track records in cryptocurrency dating back to 2013, adds smart, complementary exposure to our existing holdings. The Protocol Ventures Quant team is led by Harry Yeh, Nabeel Qadri and Rick Marini, a team with a combined three prior crypto funds under management, three successful company exits, and 25+ years of experience in Silicon Valley. The Company expects to continue to add to it’s investment with Protocol

Seite 1 von 3
Neptune Dash Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neptune Dash Announces Corporate Strategy Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) is pleased to provide an update on corporate strategy. Over the last 6 to 12 months, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:55 Uhr
194
Neptune Dash auf den Weg zum Erfolg?