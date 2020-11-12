 

VSBLTY SELECTED BY PEERLESS-AV TO INCORPORATE ITS SOFTWARE INTO INTEGRATED DIGITAL SIGNAGE KIOSKS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:10  |  35   |   |   

Audience Measurement, Content Management and Security Software Included in New Bundled Offering

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, has inked an OEM agreement with Peerless-AV, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories. The two technology companies are teaming to assimilate their solutions and services for the world’s fast-changing communications needs.

Peerless-AV will be utilizing VSBLTY technology to provide enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision, according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. “Our industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software that combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer analytics will be incorporated into Peerless-AV digital signage kiosks,“ he added. “Not only does DataCaptor report demographics like gender, age range and sentiment, but it also gathers key analytics including dwell time, total views, unique visitors, percent looking at the screen, content interaction, as well as footfall traffic and heat maps detailing highest traffic times by day and hour,” Hutton concluded.

“VSBLTY technology will enrich our outdoor and indoor, integrated digital signage kiosks that we provide for retail, casino, corporate, healthcare and entertainment and sports venues around the world,” stated Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Peerless-AV. “In addition, VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector will enable us to provide the advanced facial and object recognition capabilities that are so crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements.” He also pointed out that the technology is used to identify individuals—alone or in crowds—that are either persons of interest (from a curated list), or as an opt-in participant such as in a casino or retail loyalty program. “Equally as important,” Belcore said, “custom content can be delivered directly to loyalty program members, which has made our kiosks increasingly effective in casinos and retail stores.”

 

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

 

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 

About Peerless-AV (www.peerless-av.com)

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way.

Connect with Peerless-AV via social media on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Peerless-AV Media Contact

Alyssa Morrello, (732) 212-0823 x413

alyssam@lotus823.com 

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSBLTY SELECTED BY PEERLESS-AV TO INCORPORATE ITS SOFTWARE INTO INTEGRATED DIGITAL SIGNAGE KIOSKS Audience Measurement, Content Management and Security Software Included in New Bundled OfferingPhiladelphia, PA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
VSBLTY AND BRANDING GLOBAL ENHANCE DIGITAL SIGNAGE/SECURITY TECHNOLOGY AT GUATEMALA CITY’S INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
20.10.20
VSBLTY SELECTED BY LENDLEASE TO JOIN FOUNDERS ALLIANCE OF INNOVATIVE SCIENTIFIC & TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN MILAN, ITALY

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.07.20
51
Intels Geheimprojekt VSBLTY: Schon +140% im VIP-Club verdient!