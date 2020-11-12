 

Silo Pharma, Inc. Announces Filing of Three U.S. Provisional Patent Applications

Each Provisional Patent Application Relates to Psilocybin

NEW YORK , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced the filing of three distinct U.S. Provisional Patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") pertaining to the central nervous system delivery of unique anti-inflammatory therapeutics coupled with psilocybin.

“Each of these provisional patents relates to the continued research and development of the central nervous system-homing peptides covered by the UMD option agreement to deliver certain compounds,” stated Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma.” We are excited to have taken this important action with respect to our recently announced collaboration with UMD.”

A provisional patent application is a critical step on the road to commercial viability. As the climate for intellectual property rights becomes more and more competitive, a provisional patent application successfully establishes an early effective filing date and allows the patent applicant or a licensee to ascribe the phrase "patent pending" to any product development and methodologies associated with the patent’s subject matter.

“These patent applications, together with Silo’s efforts to bring scientific talent, resources, and industry leaders together, allows the Company to continue its development of novel therapeutics in the psychedelic category”, stated Mr. Weisblum.

About Silo Pharma 

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry.  For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

