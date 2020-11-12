BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Preclinical Characterization of BCX9930, a Potent Oral Complement Factor D Inhibitor, Targeting Alternative Pathway-Mediated Diseases Including Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH); Poster #1680, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET



About BCX9930

Discovered by BioCryst, BCX9930 is a novel, oral, potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of Factor D currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted both Fast Track status and Orphan Drug designation for BCX9930 in PNH. In an ongoing dose ranging trial of BCX9930 in patients with PNH, BCX9930 was safe and well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events. As a Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930 is designed as an oral monotherapy that can address both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis in PNH patients. Treatment-naïve PNH patients who have received more than six weeks of therapy at a monotherapy dose of 400 mg bid showed rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers, including LDH, and increases in hemoglobin levels that were maintained without transfusions.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.