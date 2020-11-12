Tower Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Guides Fourth Quarter Significant Revenue Increase

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $310 million, as compared to $310 million in the prior quarter and $312 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit and operating profit for the third quarter of 2020 were $53 million and $19 million as compared to $58 million and $22 million in the prior quarter and as compared to $58 million and $23 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $15 million, or $0.14 basic and diluted earnings per share, as compared to net profit of $19 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter, and $22 million or $0.21 basic and diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $79 million, as compared to $82 million in the prior quarter and to $75 million in the third quarter of 2019.

As announced in the beginning of September, the Company’s IT safeguards identified a security incident on some of its systems. The Company took immediate actions to prevent damage, shutting down all of its Israeli and US IT systems, hence halting those facilities. In less than a week, all factories were returned to operational capability. Due to the effective procedures, there was no damage to the functional quality of the work in progress, with Company and customer data protected. Activities further securing the Company’s IT environment were put in place.

The impact of this event on Company’s operations was between 8-12 days of missed new wafer starts and, as the incident occurred during the last month of the quarter, during a demand ramp, it lost multiple weeks of full fab activity levels.

Cash flow generated from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was $69 million with investment in fixed assets, net of $67 million that included payments related to the 300mm facility capacity expansion program. In addition, in the third quarter of 2020, the company repaid $26 million of its debt.

Shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2020 was a record of $1.41 billion, as compared to $1.35 billion as of December 31, 2019, and current ratio as of September 30, 2020 was 4.1X as compared to 4.3X as of December 31, 2019.

Business Outlook

Tower Semiconductor expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be $340 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, demonstrating 10% quarter over quarter growth and 11% year over year growth.

Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, commented: “Our fourth quarter of 2020 revenue growth guidance, 17% quarter over quarter and 14% year over year organic, driven by continued and increased strength in our RF and Power IC served markets, sets a good bridge to the new year. We look forward to 2021, with RF and Power IC continuing the present trend and increases in both industrial sensors and power discrete served markets, as evidenced by customer demand forecasts, and backed by market research reports. This strength should couple well with our increased 300mm and 200mm capability and capacity expansions.”

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, which we describe in this release as “adjusted” financial measures, are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding one or both of the following: (1) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (2) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers, and employees. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/ or presented in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, as well as calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) consists of net profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding financing and other income (expense), net, taxes, non-controlling interest, depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA is not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Net Cash, as used and/ or presented in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, is comprised of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities less debt amounts as presented in the balance sheets included herein. The term Net Cash is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash, debt, operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/ or presented in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, is calculated to be net cash provided by operating activities (in the amounts of $69 million, $67 million and $73 million for the three months periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively) less cash used for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $67 million, $63 million and $43 million for the three months periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements and you should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) demand in our customers’ end markets; (ii) over demand for our foundry services and/or products that exceeds our capacity; (iii) maintaining existing customers and attracting additional customers, (iv) high utilization and its effect on cycle time, yield and on schedule delivery which may cause customers to transfer their product(s) to other fabs, (v) operating results fluctuate from quarter to quarter making it difficult to predict future performance, (vi) impact of our debt and other liabilities on our financial position and operations, (vii) our ability to successfully execute acquisitions, integrate them into our business, utilize our expanded capacity and find new business, (viii) fluctuations in cash flow, (ix) our ability to satisfy the covenants stipulated in our agreements with our lender banks and bondholders (as of September 30, 2020 we are in compliance with all such covenants included in our banks’ agreements, bond G indenture and others), (x) pending litigation, (xi) new customer engagements, qualification and production ramp-up at our facilities, including TPSCo and the San Antonio facility, (xii) meeting the conditions set in the approval certificates received from the Israeli Investment Center under which we received a significant amount of grants in past years, (xiii) receipt of orders that are lower than the customer purchase commitments, (xiv) failure to receive orders currently expected, (xv) possible incurrence of additional indebtedness, (xvi) effect of global recession, unfavorable economic conditions and/or credit crisis, (xvii) our ability to accurately forecast financial performance, which is affected by limited order backlog and lengthy sales cycles, (xviii) possible situations of obsolete inventory if forecasted demand exceeds actual demand when we manufacture products before receipt of customer orders, (xix) the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry and the resulting periodic overcapacity, fluctuations in operating results and future average selling price erosion, (xx) the execution of debt re-financing and/or fundraising to enable the service of our debt and/or other liabilities and/or for strategic opportunities and the possible unavailability of such financing and/ or the availability of such financing in unfavorable terms , (xxi) operating our facilities at high utilization rates which is critical in order to cover a portion or all of the high level of fixed costs associated with operating a foundry, and our debt, in order to improve our results, (xxii) the purchase of equipment to increase capacity, the timely completion of the equipment installation, technology transfer and raising the funds therefor, (xxiii) the concentration of our business in the semiconductor industry, (xxiv) product returns, (xxv) our ability to maintain and develop our technology processes and services to keep pace with new technology, evolving standards, changing customer and end-user requirements, new product introductions and short product life cycles, (xxvi) competing effectively, (xxvii) use of outsourced foundry services by both fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers; (xxviii) achieving acceptable device yields, product performance and delivery times, (xxix) our dependence on intellectual property rights of others, our ability to operate our business without infringing others’ intellectual property rights and our ability to enforce our intellectual property against infringement, (xxx) our fab3 landlord’s construction project adjacent to our fabrication facility, including possible temporary reductions or interruptions in the supply of utilities and/ or fab manufacturing, as well as claims that our noise abatement efforts are not adequate under the terms of the amended lease; (xxxi) retention of key employees and recruitment and retention of skilled qualified personnel, (xxxii) exposure to inflation, currency rates (mainly the Israeli Shekel and Japanese Yen) and interest rate fluctuations and risks associated with doing business locally and internationally, as well fluctuations in the market price of our traded securities, (xxxiii) issuance of ordinary shares as a result of conversion and/or exercise of any of our convertible securities, as well as any sale of shares by any of our shareholders, or any market expectation thereof, which may depress the market price of our ordinary shares and may impair our ability to raise future capital, (xxxiv) meeting regulatory requirements worldwide, including environmental and governmental regulations, (xxxv) potential engagement for fab establishment, joint venture and/or capital lease transactions for capacity enhancement in advanced technologies, (xxxvi) potential effect on TPSCo and the Company due to the sale of PSCS (a company holding 49% of TPSCo) by Panasonic to Nuvoton, (xxxvii) industry and market impact due to the coronavirus and its potential impact on our business, operational continuity, supply chain, revenue and profitability; (xxxviii) potential security, cyber and privacy breaches, including the recently announced security incident, and (xxxix) business interruption due to fire and other natural disasters, the security situation in Israel and other events beyond our control such as power interruptions.

A more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect our business is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Future results may differ materially from those previously reported. The Company does not intend to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 A S S E T S CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,704 $ 258,793 $ 355,561 Short-term deposits 313,029 269,263 215,609 Marketable securities 183,946 195,886 176,070 Trade accounts receivable 118,111 128,401 126,966 Inventories 204,933 210,129 192,256 Other current assets 30,379 28,158 22,019 Total current assets 1,058,102 1,090,630 1,088,481 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 41,303 41,219 40,085 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 780,596 765,895 681,939 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 15,806 16,298 17,281 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 88,878 91,834 105,047 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,984,685 $ 2,005,876 $ 1,932,833 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 86,717 $ 79,668 $ 65,932 Trade accounts payable 104,354 154,517 119,199 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 9,660 8,455 10,322 Other current liabilities 58,098 68,192 57,603 Total current liabilities 258,829 310,832 253,056 LONG-TERM DEBT 229,266 219,764 245,821 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 25,780 27,570 28,196 LONG-TERM EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES 16,717 14,970 13,285 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 40,536 40,596 45,752 TOTAL LIABILITIES 571,128 613,732 586,110 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,413,557 1,392,144 1,346,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,984,685 $ 2,005,876 $ 1,932,833





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 310,212 $ 310,090 $ 312,122 COST OF REVENUES 256,751 252,385 253,841 GROSS PROFIT 53,461 57,705 58,281 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 19,569 19,424 18,722 Marketing, general and administrative 14,803 16,154 16,840 34,372 35,578 35,562 OPERATING PROFIT 19,089 22,127 22,719 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET (565 ) 1,831 (426 ) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 18,524 23,958 22,293 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE), NET (2,798 ) (2,484 ) 61 NET PROFIT 15,726 21,474 22,354 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (528 ) (2,422 ) (166 ) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 15,198 $ 19,052 $ 22,188 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares 107,475 106,956 106,644 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares 108,500 108,277 107,601 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 15,198 $ 19,052 $ 22,188 Stock based compensation 3,460 3,795 3,775 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 490 493 492 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 19,148 $ 23,340 $ 26,455 ADJUSTED BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.25





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 920,473 $ 928,293 COST OF REVENUES 756,764 753,454 GROSS PROFIT 163,709 174,839 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 58,407 56,702 Marketing, general and administrative 47,648 50,319 106,055 107,021 OPERATING PROFIT 57,654 67,818 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET (847 ) 1,247 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 56,807 69,065 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (3,576 ) (588 ) NET PROFIT 53,231 68,477 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,961 ) 864 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 51,270 $ 69,341 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.48 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of shares 107,083 106,103 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.47 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of shares 108,311 107,252 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 51,270 $ 69,341 Stock based compensation 11,798 11,482 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,293 2,627 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 64,361 $ 83,450 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.78





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 19,089 $ 22,127 $ 22,719 Depreciation of fixed assets 56,131 55,175 48,355 Stock based compensation 3,460 3,795 3,775 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 490 493 492 EBITDA $ 79,170 $ 81,590 $ 75,341 Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 57,654 $ 67,818 Depreciation of fixed assets 162,790 142,362 Stock based compensation 11,798 11,482 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,293 2,627 EBITDA $ 233,535 $ 224,289





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 258,793 $ 251,348 $ 405,158 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,612 66,603 72,735 Investments in property and equipment, net (66,862 ) (62,537 ) (43,017 ) Exercise of options 272 1,127 43 Debt repaid, net (26,355 ) (5,000 ) (5,606 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 2,227 682 (104 ) Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (28,983 ) 6,570 (11,573 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 207,704 $ 258,793 $ 417,636 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 355,561 $ 385,091 Net cash provided by operating activities 203,551 219,759 Investments in property and equipment, net (192,306 ) (128,462 ) Exercise of options 1,486 440 Debt repaid, net (55,552 ) (16,155 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 2,733 2,361 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (107,769 ) (45,398 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 207,704 $ 417,636



