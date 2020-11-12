Enthusiast Gaming Launches its First Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Channel, BCC Gaming, with Samsung TV Plus; Expanding its Connected TV Programming Footprint and Reaching New Audiences

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“ Enthusiast Gaming ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) announced the launch of BCC Gaming, its first free ad-supported streaming television, or FAST, channel, which is available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free Smart TV video service, in the United States.

Featuring the latest from Fortnite, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty, plus gaming series from Arcade Cloud, pop culture shows from Wisecrack, and content from esports stars, gaming YouTubers and top streamers, programming will be available 24/7 on this FAST linear channel

This licensing and distribution activity is the latest result of Enthusiast Gaming’s recent acquisition of Omnia Media, which extends the company from one that was previously focused on online esports and gaming communities to one that produces and distributes premium, original content--now reaching 300 million gamers monthly and counting. By combining the #1 Fortnite community with some of the world’s top gaming and pop culture creators such as Arcade Cloud, WiseCrack, and more, and making such content available on Samsung TV Plus, BCC Gaming aims to offer the hottest gaming content in one place, for viewers at home.

“As gaming has become the dominant entertainment source for Gen Zs and Millennials, being twice as big as the music and film industries combined, making our content available on Samsung TV Plus was the next natural step in the company’s growth,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We successfully captured the attention of those who live on the web, with Nintendo Enthusiast, Destructoid, The Sims Resource, and on You Tube with the acquisition of Omnia Media. Samsung TV Plus, allows us to reach a whole new audience, and we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter with them.”

BCC Gaming can be found on Samsung TV Plus, channel 1353, and programming is set to include: “BCC”, “The Squad”, “Block Squad”, “Roach Plays”, “Wisecrack Edition”, “Arcade Cloud News”, “Sidemen” and “Zero Punctuation”.