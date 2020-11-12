 

Greenlane Announces Revised Q3 2020 Conference Call Timing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or "the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it will reschedule its conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”) to the week of November 16, 2020. Greenlane has chosen to reschedule its planned call as it works to finalize tax entries related to its European operations. The Company will provide the revised quarterly conference date and pertinent call details in due course.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe, respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others: comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company’s business; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; growth in demand for the Company’s products; growth in the market for cannabis and nicotine; the Company’s marketing and commercialization efforts; and the Company’s financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in Greenlane's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact
MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact:
Rob Kelly
Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com
1-416-992-4539 


