Oncorus to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, announced today that Theodore (Ted) A. Asbhurn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:50 pm GMT (10:50 am ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’s website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Oncorus’s site for 90 days following the event.