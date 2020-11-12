Bunker Hill Mining Targets a Rapid Production Restart; Preliminary Economic Assessment Expected in Q1-2021

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “We believe that there is strong potential to quickly restart production, which stopped in the early 1980s, for minimal capital by focusing on the de-watered upper areas of the mine, utilizing existing infrastructure, and based on truck haulage and toll milling methods. The rapid restart would allow us to self-fund our ongoing high grade silver exploration, immediately crystalize the value created through exploration, and demonstrate our ability to successfully operate the mine based on modern techniques.”

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that it has launched a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), due in Q1-2021, to assess the potential to quickly restart production for minimal capital expenditure at its Bunker Hill Mine located in Idaho’s Silver Valley, USA.

The PEA will be based on the resource published on September 28, 2020. Consulting Engineers from MineTech International LLC have been engaged to deliver the PEA, which will be conducted in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-01”). The focus will be upon the study of mining operations conducted above the current water level (Level 11). This will include a systematic study of existing infrastructure, capital cost estimates, operating cost estimates, metallurgy, resource modeling, mine design and scheduling, ventilation, haulage, and marketing. The key areas of trade-off study will include: 1) Truck haulage from Russell Tunnel vs rail haulage from Kellogg Tunnel; 2) Toll-milling vs construction of various in-house processing options; 3) Sensitivity to production rate from 400-1000 TPD; Contract vs. Owner-Operator Mining; and Grade vs Tonnage trade-offs.

In addition, the Company continues to make good progress on its ongoing high grade silver focused exploration campaign which commenced September. Particular focus will be made to follow up recently released drill results in the near surface UTZ target area with the intent of adding to the recently reported resource.

Figure 1: Isometric view of UTZ exploration target area showing completed 2020 drill holes and additional planned holes is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678ca99b-9fd4-47c3 ...

James Stonehouse, VP of Exploration, stated: “In my short time on site I have seen the outstanding mineral potential that exists at Bunker Hill. As our geologic understanding continues to grow through modeling and drilling, I am confident in our ability to add to our already sizable resource through continued exploration success in both the upper and lower levels of the mine.''