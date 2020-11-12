 

Bunker Hill Mining Targets a Rapid Production Restart; Preliminary Economic Assessment Expected in Q1-2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that it has launched a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), due in Q1-2021, to assess the potential to quickly restart production for minimal capital expenditure at its Bunker Hill Mine located in Idaho’s Silver Valley, USA.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “We believe that there is strong potential to quickly restart production, which stopped in the early 1980s, for minimal capital by focusing on the de-watered upper areas of the mine, utilizing existing infrastructure, and based on truck haulage and toll milling methods. The rapid restart would allow us to self-fund our ongoing high grade silver exploration, immediately crystalize the value created through exploration, and demonstrate our ability to successfully operate the mine based on modern techniques.”

The PEA will be based on the resource published on September 28, 2020. Consulting Engineers from MineTech International LLC have been engaged to deliver the PEA, which will be conducted in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-01”). The focus will be upon the study of mining operations conducted above the current water level (Level 11). This will include a systematic study of existing infrastructure, capital cost estimates, operating cost estimates, metallurgy, resource modeling, mine design and scheduling, ventilation, haulage, and marketing. The key areas of trade-off study will include: 1) Truck haulage from Russell Tunnel vs rail haulage from Kellogg Tunnel; 2) Toll-milling vs construction of various in-house processing options; 3) Sensitivity to production rate from 400-1000 TPD; Contract vs. Owner-Operator Mining; and Grade vs Tonnage trade-offs.

In addition, the Company continues to make good progress on its ongoing high grade silver focused exploration campaign which commenced September. Particular focus will be made to follow up recently released drill results in the near surface UTZ target area with the intent of adding to the recently reported resource.

Figure 1: Isometric view of UTZ exploration target area showing completed 2020 drill holes and additional planned holes is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678ca99b-9fd4-47c3 ...

James Stonehouse, VP of Exploration, stated: “In my short time on site I have seen the outstanding mineral potential that exists at Bunker Hill.  As our geologic understanding continues to grow through modeling and drilling, I am confident in our ability to add to our already sizable resource through continued exploration success in both the upper and lower levels of the mine.''

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bunker Hill Mining Targets a Rapid Production Restart; Preliminary Economic Assessment Expected in Q1-2021 TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that it has launched a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), due in Q1-2021, to assess the potential to quickly restart …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...