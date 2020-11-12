 

FLYHT to Participate in the Fall Investor Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, will present virtually at the Fall Investor Summit on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET (11:00 AM MT). Management of FLYHT will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the three-day event.

DATE: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 1:00pm ET (11:00am MT)
LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38381

An archived webcast of the presentation will be made available at www.investorsummitgroup.com and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with FLYHT management, please register for the conference at www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




