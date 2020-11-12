 

XPO Logistics Global Operations Managing Holiday Demand with Expanded Capacity, Automation and Recruitment

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has made extensive preparations for what could be a record holiday shopping season in many of the 30 countries where it operates. The company’s investments in supporting its e-commerce, retail and manufacturing customers during peak seasonality include:

  • Expanded use of intelligent automation to enhance the speed, accuracy and safety of order fulfillment and reverse logistics processes, including the deployment of collaborative robots that work side-by-side with employees
     
  • A major recruitment effort aimed at filling over 25,000 job openings in the fourth quarter
     
  • Substantial logistics and freight capacity, including approximately 200 million square feet of warehouse space globally and access to integrated truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, last mile, managed transportation, expedite and global forwarding services
     
  • Home delivery and installation of heavy goods seven days a week, facilitated through the company’s last mile network, with proximity to approximately 90% of the US population and an industry-leading digital consumer experience
     
  • Real-time visibility and control of freight across transportation modes, with shipper and carrier functionality provided by the company’s XPO Connect proprietary digital freight platform

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “One of the most important benefits we bring to supply chains is reliable access to consistent outcomes. This holiday season, e-commerce volumes have ramped up earlier than usual as people spend more time at home. Our technology will help our customers manage through new patterns in demand.”

E-fulfillment and last mile logistics
Prior to the holiday season, XPO was already managing a significant increase in e-commerce orders triggered by the onset of COVID-19, as consumers shifted to online buying from their homes. This behavior has continued after retail restrictions eased.

In North America, XPO provides order fulfillment through an extensive warehouse network, including its XPO Direct shared-space distribution centers. XPO is also the largest last mile logistics provider for the home delivery of appliances, exercise equipment, mattresses, furniture and other heavy goods – products that increasingly are being bought online. In Europe, where XPO has the largest platform for outsourced e-fulfilment, the company expects to prepare over 67 million e-commerce orders for distribution between mid-November and mid-January.

