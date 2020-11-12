 

Unum Group Announces Leadership Transition for Unum International Business

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 13:29  |  35   |   |   

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM) today announced that Mark Till will oversee Unum International's business as Executive Vice President. Mr. Till will join Unum on February 1, 2021, and will be officially appointed to the role on April 1, 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Peter O'Donnell will be transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President of Unum International, but will remain with Unum through the first quarter of 2021 to ensure a seamless transition. Mr. O'Donnell has decided to make this change in order to pursue a portfolio career and has been an integral part of the hiring process for Mr. Till.

Mark Till

"Unum is pleased to welcome Mark Till, who we are confident will continue to build upon the momentum that Peter has established for Unum's business in Europe," said Unum President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick McKenney. "Peter has been an instrumental part of Unum for the past decade and will truly be missed. He has kept our company focused on unmatched customer service and has grown our business into the trusted brand it is today in both the UK and Poland. I want to thank Peter for his dedication and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege over the past ten years to work at Unum and have the support of our great people across the organization," said Mr. O'Donnell. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished to support our customers and grow the business. While this was a difficult decision, I am confident in the future direction of the business and that I'm leaving Unum International in great hands."

"I'm excited to join the great team at Unum International and build off Peter's many accomplishments," said Mr. Till. "Helping the working world thrive has never been more important, and I'm confident we can continue to advance the customer experience and grow Unum's International's business in the region."

Mr. Till has served Aegon as Managing Director, Platform Solutions, responsible for all aspects of the Aegon UK business revenue and proposition for intermediaries and their customers. Additionally, Mr. Till previously served as Head of Personal Investing & UK Marketing Director for Fidelity International, where he managed over 275,000 customers and £12 billion of customer investments. Mr. Till has also held positions with Standard Life, HomeServe PLC and Barclays Bank.

Mr. O'Donnell joined Unum's UK subsidiary, Unum Limited, in June 2010 as the Chief Financial Officer. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Unum's UK business since September 2012, and as Executive Vice President of Unum International since October 2018. Mr. O'Donnell has also served as a member of Unum Limited's Board of Directors. During his time with Unum, Mr. O'Donnell made significant contributions to the growth of Unum's brand in the UK and oversaw Unum's expansion into Poland.

Unum International is comprised of both Unum UK and Unum Poland and serves as the European arm of Unum Group. Unum UK is the leading provider of group income protection and critical illness coverage in the United Kingdom, as well as a provider of life and dental benefits. Additionally, Unum Poland has been providing group and individual life insurance in the Polish market for more than twenty years. Following the acquisition of Unum Poland in 2018, both companies fell under the Unum International business unit.

About Unum
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families.  Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs.  Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion in 2019 and provided $7.5 billion in benefits. 

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Peter O'Donnell

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332475/Mark_Till.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332647/Peter_O_Donnell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142596/Unum_Group_Logo.jpg

Unum Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unum Group Announces Leadership Transition for Unum International Business CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Unum (NYSE: UNM) today announced that Mark Till will oversee Unum International's business as Executive Vice President. Mr. Till will join Unum on February 1, 2021, and will be officially appointed to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
ElectrifAi Offers New Machine Learning Models for Amazon SageMaker
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Community Based Marketing (CBM) guide launched by Guild to address 'stale and ineffective' B2B ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods