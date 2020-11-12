 

Aramark to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, will participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 with a featured Fireside Chat session beginning at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the Fireside Chat session will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Disclaimer

11.11.20
Aramark Teams Up With American Corporate Partners to Help Returning Veterans Find Their Next Careers
30.10.20
Aramark Global HQ Receives LEED Certification
20.10.20
Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings
15.10.20
Aramark Pride ERG Recognizes Chris Lorefice for Extraordinary Support of Diversity and Inclusion