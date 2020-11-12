Aramark to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, will participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 with a featured Fireside Chat session beginning at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the Fireside Chat session will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.