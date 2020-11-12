Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Acquires full Ownership of HB4 Soy and Strategic Intellectual Property Rights for Wheat

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest in Verdeca LLC (“Verdeca”) as well as strategic Intellectual Property assets related to soybean and wheat from Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (“Arcadia”) (NASDAQ: RKDA).

OVERVIEW OF TRANSACTION