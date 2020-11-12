OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Commercially Launches NGS-based Antibiotic Resistance Testing Service for Native Specimens and Receives Bulk Order from Public Health Agency

Received bulk order from public health agency

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), announced today that its group company and wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH (Vienna, Austria; “Ares Genetics”) launched an early access program for its novel, NGS-based molecular antibiotic resistance (AMR) test for comprehensive profiling of genetic AMR markers from native specimen by a hybrid-capture based targeted NGS assay.

Information on genetic antibiotic resistance of pathogens is critical for clinical practice, epidemiology and public health purposes as well as for the development of pharmaceutical products in the infectious disease sector. Ares Genetics therefore has developed a molecular test for comprehensive detection of genetic AMR markers from native specimen. It is an expanded version of the award-winning ARESupa Universal Pathogenome Assay that was initially launched in 2019 for the identification of pathogens and AMR genes from bacterial isolates and shown to also accurately predict antibiotic susceptibility in a multi-center U.S. study earlier this year.

The new version of the ARESupa, which for the time being is available for Research Use Only (RUO), combines hybrid-capture NGS technology for targeted detection of AMR markers and is designed for use with complex native specimen and has already been applied to various clinical and environmental sample material. The design of the assay and NGS capture probes is based on Ares Genetics’ proprietary ARESdb, a unique reference database on genetic antimicrobial resistance markers. The ARESupa for complex native specimen combines targeted NGS with data analysis and interpretation powered by ARESdb. Ares Genetics’ reference database covers genomes of more than 55,000 bacterial strains as well as associated susceptibility data for more than 100 different antibiotics and enables translation of detected AMR genes into actionable insights. Already today, Ares Genetics has received commercial orders for hundreds of the novel ARESupa tests, exceeding a bulk order volume of US$ 250,000. We believe these initial orders demonstrate the need for universal AMR profiling of native samples.