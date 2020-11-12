 

OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Commercially Launches NGS-based Antibiotic Resistance Testing Service for Native Specimens and Receives Bulk Order from Public Health Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:30  |  61   |   |   

Early access program launched for the next generation of the ARESupa Universal Pathogenome Assay based on targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) of native specimens

First commercial orders completed, assay design based on proprietary ARESdb to comprehensively cover antibiotic resistance markers

Received bulk order from public health agency

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), announced today that its group company and wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH (Vienna, Austria; “Ares Genetics”) launched an early access program for its novel, NGS-based molecular antibiotic resistance (AMR) test for comprehensive profiling of genetic AMR markers from native specimen by a hybrid-capture based targeted NGS assay.

Information on genetic antibiotic resistance of pathogens is critical for clinical practice, epidemiology and public health purposes as well as for the development of pharmaceutical products in the infectious disease sector. Ares Genetics therefore has developed a molecular test for comprehensive detection of genetic AMR markers from native specimen. It is an expanded version of the award-winning ARESupa Universal Pathogenome Assay that was initially launched in 2019 for the identification of pathogens and AMR genes from bacterial isolates and shown to also accurately predict antibiotic susceptibility in a multi-center U.S. study earlier this year.

The new version of the ARESupa, which for the time being is available for Research Use Only (RUO), combines hybrid-capture NGS technology for targeted detection of AMR markers and is designed for use with complex native specimen and has already been applied to various clinical and environmental sample material. The design of the assay and NGS capture probes is based on Ares Genetics’ proprietary ARESdb, a unique reference database on genetic antimicrobial resistance markers. The ARESupa for complex native specimen combines targeted NGS with data analysis and interpretation powered by ARESdb. Ares Genetics’ reference database covers genomes of more than 55,000 bacterial strains as well as associated susceptibility data for more than 100 different antibiotics and enables translation of detected AMR genes into actionable insights. Already today, Ares Genetics has received commercial orders for hundreds of the novel ARESupa tests, exceeding a bulk order volume of US$ 250,000. We believe these initial orders demonstrate the need for universal AMR profiling of native samples.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Commercially Launches NGS-based Antibiotic Resistance Testing Service for Native Specimens and Receives Bulk Order from Public Health Agency Early access program launched for the next generation of the ARESupa Universal Pathogenome Assay based on targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) of native specimens First commercial orders completed, assay design based on proprietary ARESdb …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...