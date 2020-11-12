 

Emerita Resources Provides Update on the Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:30  |  98   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce that important progress has been made towards the resolution of the ongoing Aznalcóllar legal proceedings in Spain which appears to be entering the final stages after more than five years. The Superior Court judges responsible for the case have concluded that further investigations are not required as they now have sufficient evidence to establish that crimes were committed in the awarding of the Aznalcóllar public tender to Minorbis-Grupo Mexico (“Minorbis”). There have been two appeals heard in the case already and these have been systematically denied by the Superior Court which has been consistent in its rulings throughout the process; that is they have ruled consistently that there is the existence of criminal acts. The final step in the judicial process will be to turn the case over to a judge that will apportion the crime or crimes to the accused individuals and determine the sentences. Typically, this part of the legal process is relatively brief as it is based on the existing evidence and does not require further lengthy investigations. In addition, in a unanimous resolution by five Superior Court judges (see news releases dated October 4, 2019 and October 29, 2019) it was stated that the Minorbis bid was incomplete and should have been disqualified as it did not meet the requirements of the public tender process.

According to Emerita’s external Spanish legal counsel the key point with respect to Emerita’s pursuit of the Aznalcóllar project is that the laws governing public tenders in Spain are clear; in the event that a crime is committed by a bidder in the awarding of a public tender, that bidder shall be automatically disqualified, and the tender shall be awarded to the next qualified bidder in the process. Emerita is the only other qualified bidder in this public tender process.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, comments, “Our team eagerly awaits the successful outcome of the legal process. We have been committed to developing the Aznalcóllar project since the public tender was originally announced and remain determined to its development. Emerita took the tender process very seriously and invested approximately $1,000,000 in putting a detailed proposal for all aspects of the project including mine plan, mill development plan, environmental and water management plans, societal and community impact studies, in a nearly 10,000 page submission laying out a modern, safe and environmentally responsible project. By virtue of having already completed this work the Company is best positioned to advance the project efficiently.”

Seite 1 von 5
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerita Resources Provides Update on the Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce that important progress has been made towards the resolution of the ongoing Aznalcóllar legal proceedings in Spain …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...