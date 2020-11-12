Emerita Resources Provides Update on the Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce that important progress has been made towards the resolution of the ongoing Aznalcóllar legal proceedings in Spain which appears to be entering the final stages after more than five years. The Superior Court judges responsible for the case have concluded that further investigations are not required as they now have sufficient evidence to establish that crimes were committed in the awarding of the Aznalcóllar public tender to Minorbis-Grupo Mexico (“Minorbis”). There have been two appeals heard in the case already and these have been systematically denied by the Superior Court which has been consistent in its rulings throughout the process; that is they have ruled consistently that there is the existence of criminal acts. The final step in the judicial process will be to turn the case over to a judge that will apportion the crime or crimes to the accused individuals and determine the sentences. Typically, this part of the legal process is relatively brief as it is based on the existing evidence and does not require further lengthy investigations. In addition, in a unanimous resolution by five Superior Court judges (see news releases dated October 4, 2019 and October 29, 2019) it was stated that the Minorbis bid was incomplete and should have been disqualified as it did not meet the requirements of the public tender process.



According to Emerita’s external Spanish legal counsel the key point with respect to Emerita’s pursuit of the Aznalcóllar project is that the laws governing public tenders in Spain are clear; in the event that a crime is committed by a bidder in the awarding of a public tender, that bidder shall be automatically disqualified, and the tender shall be awarded to the next qualified bidder in the process. Emerita is the only other qualified bidder in this public tender process.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, comments, “Our team eagerly awaits the successful outcome of the legal process. We have been committed to developing the Aznalcóllar project since the public tender was originally announced and remain determined to its development. Emerita took the tender process very seriously and invested approximately $1,000,000 in putting a detailed proposal for all aspects of the project including mine plan, mill development plan, environmental and water management plans, societal and community impact studies, in a nearly 10,000 page submission laying out a modern, safe and environmentally responsible project. By virtue of having already completed this work the Company is best positioned to advance the project efficiently.”