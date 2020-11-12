 

CloudMD Launches Enterprise Health Solutions Division, Providing Employers with the Ability to Offer Personalized Healthcare Journeys

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:30  |  63   |   |   
  • Health spending in Canada was approximately $264 billion in 2019, 30% represents private-sector spending1
  • One of the main pain points for employers and insurers is the multiple vendors required to cover the spectrum of healthcare services
  • CloudMD delivers one centralized platform that addresses access to primary and specialist care, mental health support, and educational resources
  • The solution provides personalized care plans unique to each individual through proven systems, triage, assessment and navigation
  • Creates an improved healthcare experience resulting in better outcomes, faster adoption rates and increased engagement
  • Led by Karen Adams, Global Head, Enterprise Health Solutions, an industry leader with over 20 years’ experience in enterprise health and wellness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has launched an Enterprise Health Solutions Division designed to create engagement and enable patients through personalized health and wellbeing solutions. Karen Adams, Chief Health Innovation Officer will lead the new division and assume the additional role of Global Head of Enterprise Health Solutions. Karen is a subject matter expert in enterprise health and wellness programs and brings over 20 years’ experience developing industry leading mental health and wellness programs for some of the largest corporations and insurers in Canada, including Morneau Shepell and Shepell.fgi.

Karen Adams, Global Head, Enterprise Health Solutions commented, “Employers are looking for agile, wellbeing initiatives that positively impact the employee experience. We have been able to acquire organizations who are leaders in mental and physical health. It is evident that employers are looking for programs that recognize the unique needs of each individual and that personalizes their healthcare journey. Our philosophy is to provide access to better care by leveraging technology to ensure continuity of evidenced based care through a multidisciplinary team-based approach. CloudMD is at the forefront of taking leading value-based care and ensuring that an individual is accessing reliable resources to improve their wellbeing whether they are at work, off work, recovering or returning to work. Our inclusive approach drives employee engagement and will enable employers and employees to thrive.”

Seite 1 von 3
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CloudMD Launches Enterprise Health Solutions Division, Providing Employers with the Ability to Offer Personalized Healthcare Journeys Health spending in Canada was approximately $264 billion in 2019, 30% represents private-sector spending1One of the main pain points for employers and insurers is the multiple vendors required to cover the spectrum of healthcare services CloudMD …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
CloudMD Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Re: Function, a Profitable Rehabilitation Clinic Network
09.11.20
CloudMD Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $37.26 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
28.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire HumanaCare, an Industry Leader in Employee Health Services, Providing a Transformational Platform that Promotes Short and Long-Term Health and Wellness
26.10.20
CloudMD Closes U.S. Acquisitions of Benchmark Systems Inc. and First U.S Based Chronic Care Clinic
22.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire Medical Confidence Inc., a Revolutionary, Technology-based, Health Care Navigation Platform for Enterprise Clients
21.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on 91,000 Practicing Physicians and 10,000 Residents and Nurse Practitioners
19.10.20
CloudMD Further Supports Expansion and Growth with Appointment of Global Head, Corporate Development and New Chief Financial Officer
15.10.20
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Snapclarity Inc., Creating One Centralized, Assessment-Oriented Platform That Provides Access to Primary Care and Mental Health

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
34
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial