CloudMD Launches Enterprise Health Solutions Division, Providing Employers with the Ability to Offer Personalized Healthcare Journeys

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has launched an Enterprise Health Solutions Division designed to create engagement and enable patients through personalized health and wellbeing solutions. Karen Adams, Chief Health Innovation Officer will lead the new division and assume the additional role of Global Head of Enterprise Health Solutions. Karen is a subject matter expert in enterprise health and wellness programs and brings over 20 years’ experience developing industry leading mental health and wellness programs for some of the largest corporations and insurers in Canada, including Morneau Shepell and Shepell.fgi.

Karen Adams, Global Head, Enterprise Health Solutions commented, “Employers are looking for agile, wellbeing initiatives that positively impact the employee experience. We have been able to acquire organizations who are leaders in mental and physical health. It is evident that employers are looking for programs that recognize the unique needs of each individual and that personalizes their healthcare journey. Our philosophy is to provide access to better care by leveraging technology to ensure continuity of evidenced based care through a multidisciplinary team-based approach. CloudMD is at the forefront of taking leading value-based care and ensuring that an individual is accessing reliable resources to improve their wellbeing whether they are at work, off work, recovering or returning to work. Our inclusive approach drives employee engagement and will enable employers and employees to thrive.”