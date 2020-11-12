 

SafeGuard Cyber Offers First And Only Security And Compliance Solution for Telegram Users

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 13:30  |  17   |   |   

Enables Next Generation Business Communication in FiServ, Crypto Markets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection, today announced it now delivers automated cybersecurity and compliance controls for Telegram, the fast, simple, and free cloud-based messaging app favored by financial services and crypto currency firms for business communications.

More companies are turning to mobile apps to get work done in ways that offer the least friction, especially since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Among these, Telegram has been a favorite of disruptive financial services and crypto currency firms for its simplicity, speed, flexibility, and built-in encryption. The app also supports businesses with the ability to have groups of up to 200,000 users, with support for photos, videos, and files of any type. As a result, Telegram has emerged in these industries as a preferred alternative to Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

"We serve a number of innovative financial services firms around the world that have embraced apps like Telegram," said SafeGuard Cyber CEO and Co-founder Jim Zuffoletti. "They're disrupting the finance sector, including how agile and responsive they can be in business communications."

However, even encrypted mobile chat channels are subject to security and regulatory compliance concerns. Business communications remain vulnerable to spear-phishing, ransomware, and cyber-espionage attacks. Financial firms are also looking for ways to reduce compliance risks and ensure legal readiness.

SafeGuard Cyber's new solution addresses these concerns by extending the platform's award-winning security and data loss prevention capabilities to Telegram messages. Companies will now be able to capture Telegram content in real-time, apply policies, and automatically quarantine messages that pose data loss or compliance risks.

"We recently surveyed more than 600 IT and security professionals and found the biggest security and compliance challenge is the use of unsanctioned apps," noted Otavio Freire, CTO and Co-founder of SafeGuard Cyber. "We're proud to give security and compliance teams at digital currency and new financial services providers a scalable solution to enable Telegram as a sanctioned channel. This new capability continues our mission of securing human connections no matter what digital channel they're in." 

SafeGuard Cyber is offering a year-end waiver on service fees for Telegram licenses. For more information, go to: https://www.safeguardcyber.com/channels/telegram

About SafeGuard Cyber SafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social media and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and marketing teams work better together to drive business forward. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SafeGuard Cyber Offers First And Only Security And Compliance Solution for Telegram Users Enables Next Generation Business Communication in FiServ, Crypto Markets CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SafeGuard Cyber, the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
ElectrifAi Offers New Machine Learning Models for Amazon SageMaker
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Community Based Marketing (CBM) guide launched by Guild to address 'stale and ineffective' B2B ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods