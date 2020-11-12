 

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree to Wrap Up 2020 by Bringing Holiday Joy to Military Children

For the 14th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers can purchase holiday toys for military children across the country. The Holiday Toy Drive is an Operation Homefront program designed to ease financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families.

Shoppers can place the purchased toys into collection boxes at store checkout counters through December 3. Operation Homefront volunteers will collect the toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s nationwide holiday events and by on-base Family Readiness Groups. The annual partnership between Dollar Tree and Operation Homefront began in 2006.

“Dollar Tree is very proud to partner with Operation Homefront to help serve military families through their annual Holiday Toy Drive program,” said Chelle Davis, Dollar Tree spokesperson. “Supporting our nation’s military families is a high priority for Dollar Tree and we would like to thank our generous customers who help us make the holidays a little brighter for military families across the country."

“Our military families have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and Dollar Tree’s unwavering commitment to our mission to help America’s military families who are struggling to make ends meet is greatly appreciated,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president & CEO of Operation Homefront. “The need for our highly valued Holiday Toy Drive program will be even more important this year and we are thrilled to have the continued support of the entire Dollar Tree family and all their caring customers for a 14th season.”

Visit OperationHomefront.org/HolidayToys for more information about how to volunteer, sponsor, and donate toys or to register to receive toys at a distribution event.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 15,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, over 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

