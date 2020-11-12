Tufin to Add IPAM Security Policy App to its Marketplace

Network security teams face many challenges when it comes to maintaining accurate segmentation strategies. With frequent changes to the network and a lack of communication between network and security teams, maintaining consistency is difficult. Even in cases where changes are communicated across these teams, it is still virtually impossible to assess in real-time how these changes impact network security posture.

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of the Tufin IPAM Security Policy (ISP) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace. Providing out-of-the-box integration with leading IPAM solutions, the new app ensures that network changes made through IPAM are visible to network security teams and are consistent with established network security policies.

Tufin’s IPAM Security Policy App allows users to gain accurate and up-to-date network visibility of all used network (IP) addresses from a single source of truth. Network visibility is maintained even as IP address assignments are changed in IPAM, breaking down the traditional silos between network and security teams. With the IPAM Security Policy App, users can achieve consistent security policy management across their dynamic and ever-changing hybrid networks.

“Tufin’s IPAM Security Policy App is an important addition to the Tufin Marketplace,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “The app is yet further proof that we’re on a mission to offer our customers the most comprehensive security policy management capabilities across the security ecosystem, leverage data gathered in multiple systems and improve their security posture.”

"The integration with Tufin’s IPAM Security Policy App complements our event-based notification integration, bringing a standard automated approach suitable for network installations of all sizes. It leverages our accurate data repository (Network Source of Truth) to improve teamwork and better connect networking and security silos" said Ronan David, VP Strategy at EfficientIP. “We’re excited to deliver these benefits to our customers.”

The IPAM Security Policy App is available for existing customers through the early access program, and will be generally available on the Tufin Marketplace on December 1, 2020.

Enhanced capabilities of the Tufin Vulnerability Mitigation App

Tufin will also release an update to its Vulnerability Mitigation App (VMA) that allows organizations to prioritize remediation and mitigation efforts by enhancing vulnerability data with network insights. The latest version of VMA adds the following new capabilities:

Support for disabling access and restoring access to vulnerable/patched assets using the Group Object Modification workflow. This workflow provides the ability to enforce temporary mitigation of access, to allow time for remediation and to restore connectivity once patched.

Topology-based analysis to determine if network and host-based vulnerabilities are exposed to the Internet, or other untrusted zones, through the exploitable service.

Reporting based on most prevalent exposed vulnerable assets and most exposed zones.

The Vulnerability Mitigation App is now available on the Tufin Marketplace, and the latest version of the app will be generally available on December 1, 2020.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005220/en/