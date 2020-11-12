GoodRx Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, has released its third quarter 2020 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.
GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.
Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Date:
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time:
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:
https://investors.goodrx.com (live and replay)
Dial-in number:
(833) 614-1447
Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.
About GoodRx
GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.
