Translate Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference : John Schroer, chief financial officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. ET.

John Schroer, chief financial officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. ET. Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the sessions will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.