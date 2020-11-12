CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Commercial Ambulatory ECG Device Manufacturer Datrix, LLC

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative products and services for the ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring space, is pleased to announce a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Datrix, LLC (Datrix), a global ambulatory device manufacturer based in Escondido, California. Datrix brings to CBSC a diversely experienced team of highly qualified individuals with extensive knowledge of design and engineering related to medical devices utilized in this ever-expanding market. This acquisition further strengthens CBSC’s digital offering with the addition of an existing commercially available product line, which includes wireless mobile cardiac telemetry, cardiac event, extended and standard holter monitoring through the Datrix Sirona and VX3 devices.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Datrix will continue to operate as an OEM manufacturer to its existing customer base and also become the exclusive manufacturer for the next generation of CBSC’s proprietary FDA- and CE-cleared ECG my-Cam Cardiac Event Monitor, including the interactive cloud-based My-Cardia acquisition software and the associated smartphone apps. This acquisition also provides CBSC and its subsidiary My-Cardia (USA) Inc. the opportunity to expand their product offerings quickly with the addition, integration and implementation of Datrix’s wireless Sirona and VX3 devices. The addition of these new products to CBSC’s existing portfolio will now give the Company’s customers several new alternative monitoring/testing choices, which will further help improve earlier remote detection and diagnosis of problematic cardiac rhythms in patients.

Jon Barron, president and founder of Datrix, LLC, said, "We are enthusiastic about our exciting new partnership with CBSC. They provide a great new platform for us to extend the outreach of our current products, improve and enhance their existing offerings, and expand the design and development of newer device technologies, leading to new avenues for improving the detection of cardiac heart rhythm abnormalities remotely."