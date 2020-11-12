Interim report - Third quarter of 2020 - SP Group A/S

SP Group generated EBITDA of DKK 258.6 million in the 9M 2020 reporting period, a 9.4% improvement from DKK 236.3 million in 9M 2019. Revenue improved by 7.5% year on year to DKK 1,622.4 million and profit before tax was up 0.3% to DKK 138.7 million. The FY 2020 guidance released in Announcement no. 34/2020 is upgraded and ranges narrowed. We now expect FY 2020 revenue in the DKK 2.1–2.2 billion range and an EBITDA margin of 15.5-16.0%.

See also attached stock announcement no. 46/2020.