USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT NOV 12, 2020

Transaction type:  Reverse Transaction
Operation type: Liquidity providing
Tender date: NOV-12-2020
Time for submission of bids 14.00-14.30 (CET)
Start date: NOV-16-2020
Maturity date: FEB-8-2020
Duration: 84 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln 
Min bid amount:  100 mln
Maximum bid amount:  4.0 bln
Max number of bids: 10
Lowest interest supplement: 0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate: 0.33 pct
Allocation time: 15.00 (CET) on Tender date










Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CET) on November 12, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


