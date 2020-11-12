 

Edison Nation, Inc. announces the closing of a Merger Agreement with Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:30  |  82   |   |   

Bethlehem, PA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), today issued a letter to the Company's shareholders commenting on the Company's recent merger agreement, name change, strategic path forward, 2021 outlook and key PPE related developments. A copy of the letter also appears on the Company’s website and is disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 12, 2020.

Shareholder Update

Edison Nation, Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a Merger Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vinco Ventures, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Honey Badger Media, LLC (collectively referred to as “Vinco”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Vinco merged with and into the Company with the resultant new Company name being Vinco.

In addition, the Company entered into transactions with Honey Badger Media, LLC whereby in return for the payment of the consideration as set forth below, the Company receives the following:

  1. The registered traffic domains related to Honey Badger Media in exchange for the payment of three hundred thousand dollars ($300,00).
     
  2. Exclusive and perpetual license agreement for the use of the Honey Badger Media portal and its process for branding and content development of media properties in exchange for 750,000 shares of restricted common stock of the company.

The Vinco Strategy: B.I.G.

In today’s marketplace for consumer product companies, the digital shelf dominates as the core channel for brand growth and sustainability. The reduction in physical shelf space and the global pandemic have exponentially increased the change in consumer behavior to favor purchasing online.

Many consumer product brands are struggling with this reality and have failed to focus on the importance of the digital shelf. Such brands are ripe for consolidation, and Vinco will seek to lead the effort to consolidate those brands.

Vinco is poised to leverage the new market opportunity by utilizing their B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow.

BUY: Vinco will seek to acquire one significant brand per quarter commencing with the acquisition of Honey Badger Media, the media technology platform acquisition announced today.

Acquisitions are our model. The specific attributes of the target companies will evolve with the market, but the core focus will remain digital media and consumer product companies.

Seite 1 von 6
Edison Nation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edison Nation, Inc. announces the closing of a Merger Agreement with Vinco Ventures, Inc. Bethlehem, PA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), today issued a letter to the Company's shareholders commenting on the Company's recent merger agreement, name change, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Edison Nation is Pleased to Announce the Closing of the 911 Help Now Brand and Associated Intellectual Property Acquisition