Tufin Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Our business improved meaningfully in the third quarter, relative to first half year results that were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “We are seeing positive signs in the marketplace as demand for our core products is growing, driven by the accelerating trends of automation and Zero-Trust. At the same time, SecureCloud, which we launched in the first quarter this year, is gaining traction as large enterprises move into the cloud. Due to actions taken earlier in the year, our costs are lower, and our balance sheet is strong. While uncertainty remains higher than normal, we believe that Tufin is well positioned to achieve our long-term growth objectives, addressing a large and expanding market.”
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
Revenue:
- Total revenue was $25.6 million, relatively flat compared with the third quarter of 2019.
- Product revenue was $10.0 million, down 13.1% compared with the third quarter of 2019.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $15.6 million, up 10.8% compared with the third quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit:
- GAAP gross profit was $21.0 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, or 81% of total revenue.
- Non-GAAP gross profit was $21.6 million, or 84% of total revenue, compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, or 82% of total revenue.
Operating Loss:
- GAAP operating loss was $5.0 million, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $1.0 million, compared to $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net Loss:
- GAAP net loss was $5.1 million, or a loss of $0.14 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.24 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $5.7 million, or a loss of $0.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:
- Cash flow used for operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $15.7 million, compared to cash flow used for operating activities of $3.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2020 were $103.6 million, compared to $121.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating income and net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Recent Business Highlights
- Announced the release of the Tufin IPAM Security Policy (ISP) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace. The ISP App provides out-of-the-box integration with leading IPAM solutions and ensures that network changes made through IPAM are visible to network security teams and are consistent with established network security policies.
- Held Tufinnovate annual user event in September 2020, attracting a record number of customers and prospects.
2020 Outlook
Based on information available as of November 12, 2020, Tufin is issuing guidance as indicated below:
For the fourth quarter 2020:
- Total revenue between $24 million and $29 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $5.9 million and $1.6 million.
For the full year 2020:
- Total revenue between $93.9 million and $98.9 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $24.7 million and $20.4 million.
Guidance does not contemplate a further deterioration in global economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should macro-economic conditions deteriorate significantly during the remainder of the quarter, either due to government-imposed lockdowns or otherwise, our results could be impacted.
Conference Call Information
To participate in Tufin’s third quarter earnings conference call, please dial (866) 211-3126 (United States) or (647) 689-6579 (international) and enter Conference ID# 5285381. The call will also be webcast live on Tufin’s Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (United States) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 5285381. An archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the company website.
About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as well as, the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our operating results over different periods:
- We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense.
- We define non-GAAP operating profit (loss) as operating profit (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, shelf registration costs and one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries.
- We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, shelf registration costs, one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries and the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments.
Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense allow for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. In addition, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude shelf registration costs and one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period since these non-recurring costs are not representative or indicative of our ongoing operations. We also believe that the tax effects related to the non-GAAP adjustments set forth above do not reflect the performance of our core business and would impact period-to-period comparability.
Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness these non-GAAP financial measures for comparison. You should consider these non-GAAP financial measures along with other financial performance measures, including gross profit, operating profit (loss) and net income (loss), and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Tufin urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as applicable, that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Tufin’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the impact of COVID-19 on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; changes in the rapidly evolving enterprise network landscape; failure to effectively manage growth; potential near-term declines in our operating and net profit margins and our revenue growth rate; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system, or the failure of the Company’s customers or channel partners to correctly implement the Company’s solutions; fluctuations in quarterly results of operations; the inability to acquire new customers or sell additional products and services to existing customers; competition from a wide variety of competitive vendors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate potential future acquisitions; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2020. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
118,661
|
|
|
|
74,380
|
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
Marketable Securities - short term
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10,045
|
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $77 and $51 at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)
|
|
|
16,222
|
|
|
|
11,642
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,773
|
|
|
|
7,550
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
139,880
|
|
|
|
103,851
|
|
NON CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term restricted bank deposits
|
|
|
2,844
|
|
|
|
2,853
|
|
Marketable Securities - long term
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
16,133
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
4,177
|
|
|
|
4,803
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
|
5,640
|
|
|
|
5,516
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
|
1,502
|
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
|
20,958
|
|
|
|
19,363
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
|
1,476
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
36,852
|
|
|
|
51,646
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
176,732
|
|
|
|
155,497
|
|
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
|
4,513
|
|
Employee and payroll accrued expenses
|
|
|
15,422
|
|
|
|
14,373
|
|
Other accounts payables
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – current
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
2,996
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
22,725
|
|
|
|
24,733
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
46,642
|
|
|
|
47,276
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term deferred revenues
|
|
|
12,838
|
|
|
|
12,088
|
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
22,000
|
|
|
|
19,722
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
35,768
|
|
|
|
32,848
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
82,410
|
|
|
|
80,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.015 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively; 35,230,253 and 35,796,817 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively;
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
162,609
|
|
|
|
174,652
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(68,432)
|
|
|
|
(99,436)
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
94,322
|
|
|
|
75,373
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
176,732
|
|
|
|
155,497
|
|
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
11,510
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
33,030
|
|
23,705
|
|
Maintenance and professional services
|
14,090
|
|
|
15,606
|
|
|
40,125
|
|
46,177
|
|
Total revenues
|
25,600
|
|
|
25,606
|
|
|
73,155
|
|
69,882
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
608
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
1,736
|
|
Maintenance and professional services
|
4,317
|
|
|
4,044
|
|
|
11,728
|
|
13,157
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
4,925
|
|
|
4,567
|
|
|
13,866
|
|
14,893
|
|
Gross profit
|
20,675
|
|
|
21,039
|
|
|
59,289
|
|
54,989
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
8,331
|
|
|
8,071
|
|
|
22,298
|
|
26,282
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
16,161
|
|
|
12,988
|
|
|
46,913
|
|
44,453
|
|
General and administrative
|
3,844
|
|
|
4,994
|
|
|
9,721
|
|
14,718
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
28,336
|
|
|
26,053
|
|
|
78,932
|
|
85,453
|
|
Operating loss
|
(7,661)
|
|
|
(5,014)
|
|
|
(19,643)
|
|
(30,464)
|
|
Financial income (expense), net
|
(342)
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
(579)
|
|
676
|
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
(8,003)
|
|
|
(4,774)
|
|
|
(20,222)
|
|
(29,788)
|
|
Taxes on income
|
(279)
|
|
|
(373)
|
|
|
(722)
|
|
(1,216)
|
|
Net loss
|
(8,282)
|
|
|
(5,147)
|
|
|
(20,944)
|
|
(31,004)
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|
(0.24)
|
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
(0.85)
|
|
(0.87)
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|
34,145
|
|
|
35,758
|
|
|
24,721
|
|
35,621
|
|
Share-based Compensation Expense:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
Cost of revenues
|
341
|
|
574
|
|
887
|
|
1,536
|
Research and development
|
505
|
|
1,244
|
|
1,120
|
|
3,427
|
Sales and marketing
|
1,083
|
|
1,118
|
|
3,083
|
|
3,327
|
General and administrative
|
671
|
|
1,056
|
|
1,245
|
|
2,894
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
2,600
|
|
3,992
|
|
6,335
|
|
11,184
|
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(20,944)
|
|
|
|
(31,004)
|
|
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
|
11,184
|
|
Amortization of premium on marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(314)
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
2,856
|
|
|
|
4,529
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
(3,126)
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
Deferred taxes and other non-current assets
|
|
|
(2,059)
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Employee and payroll accrued expenses
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
Other accounts payable and non-current liabilities
|
|
|
(1,872)
|
|
|
|
(533)
|
|
Operating lease
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
|
(220)
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
6,140
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(3,008)
|
|
|
|
(15,692)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
|
|
(2,168)
|
|
|
|
(1,960)
|
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(26,182)
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
(172)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(2,340)
|
|
|
|
(28,142)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts
|
|
|
115,292
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of offering costs related to initial public offering
|
|
|
(2,645)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
|
|
840
|
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
Changes in withholding tax related to employee stock plans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,233)
|
|
Payment of long-term loan
|
|
|
(222)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
113,265
|
|
|
|
(152)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
(276)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
|
108,254
|
|
|
|
(44,262)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
|
17,598
|
|
|
|
121,729
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
|
125,852
|
|
|
|
77,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment purchased but not yet paid
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Unpaid offering costs
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Gross profit
|
20,675
|
|
|
21,039
|
|
|
59,289
|
|
|
54,989
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
341
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
21,016
|
|
|
21,613
|
|
|
60,176
|
|
|
56,525
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Operating loss
|
(7,661)
|
|
|
(5,014)
|
|
|
(19,643)
|
|
|
(30,464)
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,600
|
|
|
3,992
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
|
11,184
|
|
Shelf registration costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
One-time reorganization charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
(5,061)
|
|
|
(1,022)
|
|
|
(13,308)
|
|
|
(18,832)
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Net loss
|
(8,282)
|
|
|
(5,147)
|
|
|
(20,944)
|
|
|
(31,004)
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,600
|
|
|
3,992
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
|
11,184
|
|
Shelf registration costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
One-time reorganization charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments
|
-
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(285)
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
(5,682)
|
|
|
(1,173)
|
|
|
(14,609)
|
|
|
(19,657)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic and diluted
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(0.59)
|
|
|
|
(0.55)
|
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
34,145
|
|
|
35,758
|
|
|
24,721
|
|
|
35,621
|
Find out more at: www.tufin.com
Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech
Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005218/en/
