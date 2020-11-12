Tufin Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Our business improved meaningfully in the third quarter, relative to first half year results that were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “We are seeing positive signs in the marketplace as demand for our core products is growing, driven by the accelerating trends of automation and Zero-Trust. At the same time, SecureCloud, which we launched in the first quarter this year, is gaining traction as large enterprises move into the cloud. Due to actions taken earlier in the year, our costs are lower, and our balance sheet is strong. While uncertainty remains higher than normal, we believe that Tufin is well positioned to achieve our long-term growth objectives, addressing a large and expanding market.”

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue:

Total revenue was $25.6 million, relatively flat compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Product revenue was $10.0 million, down 13.1% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $15.6 million, up 10.8% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit was $21.0 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, or 81% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $21.6 million, or 84% of total revenue, compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, or 82% of total revenue.

Operating Loss:

GAAP operating loss was $5.0 million, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $1.0 million, compared to $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net Loss:

GAAP net loss was $5.1 million, or a loss of $0.14 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.24 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $5.7 million, or a loss of $0.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash flow used for operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $15.7 million, compared to cash flow used for operating activities of $3.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2020 were $103.6 million, compared to $121.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating income and net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Announced the release of the Tufin IPAM Security Policy (ISP) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace. The ISP App provides out-of-the-box integration with leading IPAM solutions and ensures that network changes made through IPAM are visible to network security teams and are consistent with established network security policies.

Held Tufinnovate annual user event in September 2020, attracting a record number of customers and prospects.

2020 Outlook

Based on information available as of November 12, 2020, Tufin is issuing guidance as indicated below:

For the fourth quarter 2020:

Total revenue between $24 million and $29 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between $5.9 million and $1.6 million.

For the full year 2020:

Total revenue between $93.9 million and $98.9 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between $24.7 million and $20.4 million.

Guidance does not contemplate a further deterioration in global economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should macro-economic conditions deteriorate significantly during the remainder of the quarter, either due to government-imposed lockdowns or otherwise, our results could be impacted.

Conference Call Information

To participate in Tufin’s third quarter earnings conference call, please dial (866) 211-3126 (United States) or (647) 689-6579 (international) and enter Conference ID# 5285381. The call will also be webcast live on Tufin’s Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (United States) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 5285381. An archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the company website.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as well as, the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our operating results over different periods:

We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense.

We define non-GAAP operating profit (loss) as operating profit (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, shelf registration costs and one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries.

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, shelf registration costs, one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries and the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense allow for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. In addition, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude shelf registration costs and one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period since these non-recurring costs are not representative or indicative of our ongoing operations. We also believe that the tax effects related to the non-GAAP adjustments set forth above do not reflect the performance of our core business and would impact period-to-period comparability.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness these non-GAAP financial measures for comparison. You should consider these non-GAAP financial measures along with other financial performance measures, including gross profit, operating profit (loss) and net income (loss), and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Tufin urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as applicable, that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Tufin’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the impact of COVID-19 on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; changes in the rapidly evolving enterprise network landscape; failure to effectively manage growth; potential near-term declines in our operating and net profit margins and our revenue growth rate; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system, or the failure of the Company’s customers or channel partners to correctly implement the Company’s solutions; fluctuations in quarterly results of operations; the inability to acquire new customers or sell additional products and services to existing customers; competition from a wide variety of competitive vendors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate potential future acquisitions; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2020. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2019 2020 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 118,661 74,380 Restricted bank deposits 224 234 Marketable Securities - short term - 10,045 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $77 and $51 at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 16,222 11,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,773 7,550 Total current assets 139,880 103,851 NON CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term restricted bank deposits 2,844 2,853 Marketable Securities - long term - 16,133 Property and equipment, net 4,177 4,803 Deferred costs 5,640 5,516 Deferred tax assets 1,659 1,502 Operating lease assets 20,958 19,363 Other non-current assets 1,574 1,476 Total non-current assets 36,852 51,646 Total assets 176,732 155,497

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2019 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 4,394 4,513 Employee and payroll accrued expenses 15,422 14,373 Other accounts payables 1,568 661 Operating lease liabilities – current 2,533 2,996 Deferred revenues 22,725 24,733 Total current liabilities 46,642 47,276 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term deferred revenues 12,838 12,088 Non-current operating lease liabilities 22,000 19,722 Other non-current liabilities 930 1,038 Total non-current liabilities 35,768 32,848 Total liabilities 82,410 80,124 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.015 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively; 35,230,253 and 35,796,817 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively; 145 147 Additional paid-in capital 162,609 174,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 10 Accumulated deficit (68,432) (99,436) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 94,322 75,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 176,732 155,497

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues: Product 11,510 10,000 33,030 23,705 Maintenance and professional services 14,090 15,606 40,125 46,177 Total revenues 25,600 25,606 73,155 69,882 Cost of revenues: Product 608 523 2,138 1,736 Maintenance and professional services 4,317 4,044 11,728 13,157 Total cost of revenues 4,925 4,567 13,866 14,893 Gross profit 20,675 21,039 59,289 54,989 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,331 8,071 22,298 26,282 Sales and marketing 16,161 12,988 46,913 44,453 General and administrative 3,844 4,994 9,721 14,718 Total operating expenses 28,336 26,053 78,932 85,453 Operating loss (7,661) (5,014) (19,643) (30,464) Financial income (expense), net (342) 240 (579) 676 Loss before taxes on income (8,003) (4,774) (20,222) (29,788) Taxes on income (279) (373) (722) (1,216) Net loss (8,282) (5,147) (20,944) (31,004) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.24) (0.14) (0.85) (0.87) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted 34,145 35,758 24,721 35,621

Share-based Compensation Expense: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of revenues 341 574 887 1,536 Research and development 505 1,244 1,120 3,427 Sales and marketing 1,083 1,118 3,083 3,327 General and administrative 671 1,056 1,245 2,894 Total share-based compensation expense 2,600 3,992 6,335 11,184

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (20,944) (31,004) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 881 1,068 Bad debt expense 31 51 Share-based compensation 6,335 11,184 Amortization of premium on marketable securities - 35 Exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (314) 276 Change in operating assets and liabilities items: Accounts receivable 2,856 4,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (23) (3,126) Deferred costs (7) 232 Deferred taxes and other non-current assets (2,059) 255 Trade payables 1,134 119 Employee and payroll accrued expenses 2,247 184 Other accounts payable and non-current liabilities (1,872) (533) Operating lease 2,587 (220) Deferred revenues 6,140 1,258 Net cash used in operating activities (3,008) (15,692) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (2,168) (1,960) Investment in marketable securities - (26,182) Other investing activities (172) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,340) (28,142) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts 115,292 - Payments of offering costs related to initial public offering (2,645) - Proceeds from exercise of share options 840 1,081 Changes in withholding tax related to employee stock plans - (1,233) Payment of long-term loan (222) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 113,265 (152) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 337 (276) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 108,254 (44,262) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 17,598 121,729 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 125,852 77,467 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Property and equipment purchased but not yet paid 202 - Unpaid offering costs 58 -

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, September

30, September

30, September

30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Gross profit 20,675 21,039 59,289 54,989 Plus: Share-based compensation 341 574 887 1,536 Non-GAAP gross profit 21,016 21,613 60,176 56,525 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, September

30, September

30, September

30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Operating loss (7,661) (5,014) (19,643) (30,464) Plus: Share-based compensation 2,600 3,992 6,335 11,184 Shelf registration costs 126 One-time reorganization charges 322 Non-GAAP operating loss (5,061) (1,022) (13,308) (18,832) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, September

30, September

30, September

30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net loss (8,282) (5,147) (20,944) (31,004) Plus: Share-based compensation 2,600 3,992 6,335 11,184 Shelf registration costs - - - 126 One-time reorganization charges - - - 322 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments - (18) - (285) Non-GAAP net loss (5,682) (1,173) (14,609) (19,657) Non-GAAP net income per share - basic and diluted (0.17) (0.03) (0.59) (0.55) Weighted average number of shares 34,145 35,758 24,721 35,621

