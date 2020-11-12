 

AutoWeb Enhances Efficiencies and Ability to Match Car Shoppers with its Product Offerings Using MotiveMetrics’ Unique Linguistics Technology

Industry Leader Continues to Evolve its Capabilities to Maximize Operational Performance and Support its Customers’ Marketing Objectives

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, has made significant advancements in its ability to match consumer search queries with its portfolio of marketing solutions while creating operational efficiencies that maximize the company’s investment in paid search marketing. The enhanced capabilities and performance metrics, enabled by AutoWeb’s collaboration with Palo Alto, Calif.-based MotiveMetrics, support the company’s transformational efforts by contemporizing and modernizing a foundational element of its business.

AutoWeb recently deployed MotiveMetrics’ +AI software for search engine marketing (SEM), which is powered by an artificial intelligence enabled linguistics engine. The technology, which targets the most relevant experience for a consumer’s search query intent, dynamically creates and manages millions of marketing communications at scale. Using deep learning, natural language generation and processing, and machine learning to match keywords to consumer intent unlocks opportunities that drive increased consumer engagement and improved economics.

“We are relentlessly focused on improving the performance of our digital marketing investments and as part of our evolution we must think about traffic acquisition in a completely different way to drive efficiency and a better financial outcome for the business,” said Dan Ingle, COO of AutoWeb. “Working with MotiveMetrics has enabled us to execute that seamlessly while allowing us to deliver significant operational improvements with its entrepreneurial approach, unique products and cutting-edge use of technology.”

Using software to optimize AutoWeb’s ad environments at scale has not only improved the performance of AutoWeb’s bottom line; it has enhanced the responsiveness of its Google and Bing ads accounts to changes like seasonality (elections, holidays, pandemics, etc.), as well as changes in trends or publisher algorithms. This has improved overall performance and importantly, it has smoothed out those results and made AutoWeb’s digital business more consistent and predictable.

