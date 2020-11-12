 

ReelTime Receives NASDAQ Approval Reserving Ticker Symbol "RT" - Rare Two-Letter Symbol

Seattle, WA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) has received notification from NASDAQ’s symbol reservation department stating, "Your request to reserve the ticker symbol 'RT', for ReelTime Rentals, Inc. has been approved and will be reserved for you for twenty four months from the date of the reservation 11 March 2022. Nasdaq is committed to supporting our global network of companies throughout all their life stages - before, during and after the Listing."

Two-letter symbols such as "RT" are exceedingly rare and coveted, having only 325 possible combinations and even fewer that trade on NASDAQ, as the remaining two-letter symbols are spread across other trading platforms. The particular symbol "RT" as an example became available only after former casual dining chain "Ruby Tuesday" (formerly traded on the NYSE) vacated the symbol 3 years ago when it went private resulting from a buyout. 

All securities listed on either the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, or the NASDAQ system are identified by a unique stock symbol or ticker symbol. The stock ticker symbol appears on the “ticker tape” that scrolls across the bottom of most financial news programs whenever the stock is traded.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Getting a symbol reserved for trading is a very big milestone for ReelTime. The fact that we were able to secure a two-letter symbol at all is a godsend, let alone the appropriate symbol ‘RT’ for ReelTime. We will continue to work to meet additional corporate governance and other requirements knowing that we have our historic symbol reservation approved."

Earlier this week ReelTime formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol (NASDAQ:RT) to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved.

