Biotricity Launches Biocare Telemed for Safe and Convenient Remote Patient Care

“The arrival of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of having remote care systems in place,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder & CEO, Biotricity Inc. “Biocare Telemed streamlines the process, allowing patients to skip the waiting room and receive excellent medical care when and where it’s needed without leaving the house.”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc . (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today introduced Biocare Telemed, a virtual clinic that provides user-friendly access for patients to receive outstanding medical care and remote patient cardiac monitoring from their physician of choice in the safety and comfort of their home.

The Biocare Telemed platform is a complete solution for the clinic with the ability to book and manage appointments, connect diagnostic tools, and report, monitor and diagnose remotely using the Bioflux.

Traditional telemedicine provides consults for routine clinical needs as opposed to supporting the diagnostic and more complex needs of cardiac patients. With Biocare Telemed, clinicians can provide outstanding medical care to at-risk patients and those needing remote cardiac monitoring without leaving the safety of their home. The user-friendly platform helps ensure seamless integration into the clinics' current workflow, saving time and reducing costs.

“Being able to provide my at-risk cardiac patients a HIPAA compliant telemedicine solution for virtual consults during COVID-19 has changed how I practice medicine,” said Dr. John Lassetter, President, Radial Heart First. “Biocare Telemed allows me to monitor and diagnose my patients from the safety of their homes. Telemedicine is here to stay as more and more patients are demanding virtual consults, and clinicians realize the benefits of it to their practices.”

Biotricity will initially offer the Biocare Telemed platform via limited release to selected physicians, followed by a broad rollout in Q4 2020.

