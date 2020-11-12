GEP Named Source-to-Pay Leader By HFS Research Citing Its Unique End-to-End Offering Integrating Consulting, Software And Managed Services

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of comprehensive procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that HFS Research — a leading provider of analysis in the procurement and IT services sector — has ranked GEP as a leader in its annual 'Top 10 Source-to-Pay Procurement Service Providers 2020,' using 12 criteria to evaluate 10 leading S2P providers in the areas of execution, innovation and voice of the customer. A complimentary copy of this HFS Research is available here.

- GEP ranked highly in majority of the 12 evaluation criteria encompassing execution, innovation and voice of the customer

"GEP is laser focused on procurement services and technology, unlike most other suppliers covered in our report, with an end-to-end S2P service offering integrating consulting, software and managed services. It's helping procurement organizations become a valued business partner that enables overall enterprise-wide strategic goals, and not just a cost-focused back-office function," explained Saurabh Gupta, HFS Research's chief research officer and co-author of this year's report.

In this report, HFS expressly states GEP's strengths as:

Strategic sourcing and category management expertise for direct and indirect spend with over $200 billion in spend managed annually

in spend managed annually Proprietary AI-powered SaaS S2P technology platform, GEP SMART

Growth momentum with new clients driving rapid revenue growth

Synergies between procurement and supply chain, leveraging strong, data-driven decision-making utilizing data lakes, artificial intelligence, IoT and machine learning

The HFS Research assessment provides valuable analyses and insights to help global companies choose the most suitable S2P partner to improve their global procurement operations. The report encompasses strategic sourcing, category, contract and supplier management through to procurement transactions and the providers' latest technology solutions.

