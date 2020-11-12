 

GEP Named Source-to-Pay Leader By HFS Research Citing Its Unique End-to-End Offering Integrating Consulting, Software And Managed Services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

GEP ranked highly in majority of the 12 evaluation criteria encompassing execution, innovation and voice of the customer

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of comprehensive procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that HFS Research — a leading provider of analysis in the procurement and IT services sector — has ranked GEP as a leader in its annual 'Top 10 Source-to-Pay Procurement Service Providers 2020,' using 12 criteria to evaluate 10 leading S2P providers in the areas of execution, innovation and voice of the customer. A complimentary copy of this HFS Research is available here.

GEP Logo

"GEP is laser focused on procurement services and technology, unlike most other suppliers covered in our report, with an end-to-end S2P service offering integrating consulting, software and managed services. It's helping procurement organizations become a valued business partner that enables overall enterprise-wide strategic goals, and not just a cost-focused back-office function," explained Saurabh Gupta, HFS Research's chief research officer and co-author of this year's report.

In this report, HFS expressly states GEP's strengths as:

  • Strategic sourcing and category management expertise for direct and indirect spend with over $200 billion in spend managed annually
  • Proprietary AI-powered SaaS S2P technology platform, GEP SMART
  • Growth momentum with new clients driving rapid revenue growth
  • Synergies between procurement and supply chain, leveraging strong, data-driven decision-making utilizing data lakes, artificial intelligence, IoT and machine learning

The HFS Research assessment provides valuable analyses and insights to help global companies choose the most suitable S2P partner to improve their global procurement operations. The report encompasses strategic sourcing, category, contract and supplier management through to procurement transactions and the providers' latest technology solutions.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. 

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE, GEP STRATEGY and GEP MANAGED SERVICES together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey
Director, Media & Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GEP Named Source-to-Pay Leader By HFS Research Citing Its Unique End-to-End Offering Integrating Consulting, Software And Managed Services - GEP ranked highly in majority of the 12 evaluation criteria encompassing execution, innovation and voice of the customer CLARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GEP, a leading provider of comprehensive procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Chubb Appoints John Latter as SVP Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa
A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods