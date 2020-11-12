HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has upgraded its hktdc.com Sourcing platform in the run-up to Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE , a large-scale online trade fair that will run from 16 to 27 November 2020. The platform upgrade will help international traders transition to digital-sourcing models and capture business opportunities in China and the broader Asian region under the post-pandemic new normal.

Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or rescheduling of approximately 4,000 physical exhibitions around the world[1], affecting deals worth an estimated US$296 billion[2]. At the same time, enterprises are seizing the opportunity to challenge conventional ways of working and develop new sourcing and marketing channels. The pandemic has changed the sourcing pattern for many companies and accelerated the transformation of the global supply chain."

Advanced smart sourcing opens up global business opportunities

As a pioneer in digital sourcing, the HKTDC introduced Hong Kong's first large-scale business-to-business (B2B) marketing platform, hktdc.com Sourcing, back in 2000. To date, the platform has gathered more than 130,000 suppliers and 2 million buyers, facilitating 24 million business connections a year with the support of the HKTDC's 50 global offices.

To help buyers and suppliers worldwide find new partners and secure business deals amid these challenging times, the HKTDC has completed a significant upgrade to its hktdc.com Sourcing platform. "Users will notice a refreshed design as well as easy-to-use features delivering a better smart-sourcing experience anytime and anywhere. We have employed new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to facilitate more flexible and personalised functions, such as customised company profile pages, product recommendations and keyword suggestions triggered by product image recognition, providing more efficient business connection services," Mr Chau said.