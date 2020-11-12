 

HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:11  |  77   |   |   

Buyer-supplier connections boosted through online exhibition

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has upgraded its hktdc.com Sourcing platform in the run-up to Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE, a large-scale online trade fair that will run from 16 to 27 November 2020. The platform upgrade will help international traders transition to digital-sourcing models and capture business opportunities in China and the broader Asian region under the post-pandemic new normal.

Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or rescheduling of approximately 4,000 physical exhibitions around the world[1], affecting deals worth an estimated US$296 billion[2]. At the same time, enterprises are seizing the opportunity to challenge conventional ways of working and develop new sourcing and marketing channels. The pandemic has changed the sourcing pattern for many companies and accelerated the transformation of the global supply chain."

Advanced smart sourcing opens up global business opportunities

As a pioneer in digital sourcing, the HKTDC introduced Hong Kong's first large-scale business-to-business (B2B) marketing platform, hktdc.com Sourcing, back in 2000. To date, the platform has gathered more than 130,000 suppliers and 2 million buyers, facilitating 24 million business connections a year with the support of the HKTDC's 50 global offices.

To help buyers and suppliers worldwide find new partners and secure business deals amid these challenging times, the HKTDC has completed a significant upgrade to its hktdc.com Sourcing platform. "Users will notice a refreshed design as well as easy-to-use features delivering a better smart-sourcing experience anytime and anywhere. We have employed new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to facilitate more flexible and personalised functions, such as customised company profile pages, product recommendations and keyword suggestions triggered by product image recognition, providing more efficient business connection services," Mr Chau said.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform Buyer-supplier connections boosted through online exhibition HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has upgraded its hktdc.com Sourcing platform in the run-up to Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Chubb Appoints John Latter as SVP Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa
A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:46 Uhr
Caterpillar: Sie sollten diese Aktie auf dem Schirm haben!
14:12 Uhr
HKTDC baut Online-Beschaffungsplattform aus
13:00 Uhr
REPEAT - African Gold Group Infill Drilling Programme Exceeds Expectations at Flagship Kobada Project
10:33 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Hochgradiges Gold - De Grey will Hemi zu Weltklasse-Mine machen!
09:12 Uhr
Videoausblick: Wo jetzt die größten Risiken sind!
08:47 Uhr
Angst vorm Corona-Crash 2.0? Hör auf Warren Buffett und werde reich!
08:31 Uhr
Vergiss Gold! Aktien sind der bessere „sichere Hafen“(1) 
07:50 Uhr
Morgenticker (12.11.2020)
06:05 Uhr
African Gold Group Infill Drilling Programme Exceeds Expectations at Flagship Kobada Project
01:46 Uhr
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its Dividend and Changing Payment Frequency to Monthly

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:04 Uhr
65.980
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
09:02 Uhr
510
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
10.11.20
48.763
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading
10.11.20
14
Gold explodiert, weil Trump verliert?
06.11.20
5
GOLD: Tanz auf der Rasierklinge!