Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: HD TV by PŸUR free of charge through the winter

12.11.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
 

Six-month free HD TV trial
 

HD TV by PŸUR free of charge through the winter
 

- Six-month free trial with no obligation to buy

- Ten pay TV channels included in package through partnership with M7

- Potential for further savings when bundled with internet tariff
 

Berlin, 12 November 2020. Tele Columbus AG has announced a brand-new special offer through its PŸUR brand for all customers with activated cable connections that includes some of the most popular private broadcasters in outstanding HD quality. Customers who order the HD TV service on a 24-month contract will get the first six months of their high-definition experience completely free of charge. What's more, a further ten pay TV channels have been included in this HD TV package thanks to a partnership with M7, a leading aggregator of cable, IPTV, DVB-S and OTT TV content in Germany.

In this special offer, which runs until 1 February 2021, PŸUR customers can test out a total of 26 private HD channels with no obligation to buy. Thanks to the partnership with M7, customers can also receive ten pay TV channels, including GEO Television HD, SPORT1+ HD and RTL Crime HD, as an additional premium TV service during the first six months of their contract.

Customers are free to cancel their HD TV package at any time during the six-month trial period, or continue to use it once the offer runs out for just € 9.75[1] per month. When bundled with an internet tariff, the HD TV package only costs € 4.871 per month after the first six months. The CI+ module to receive the channels is included, and no shipping or activation fees are charged.

Customers who opt for one of our attractive internet bundles can also enjoy watching the ten pay TV channels during the special offer period as part of their HD TV package, as the channels will also be activated for these bundles.

