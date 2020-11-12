Xperi Announces Events with the Financial Community

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.

BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

December 1, 2020

10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET

Robert Andersen, CFO

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

XPER – C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005017/en/