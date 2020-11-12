 

ADTRAN and NCTC Accelerate Path Forward for 10G, Smart Homes and Better-Connected Communities

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit, fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced a new agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) to help advance its member companies’ broadband service goals. NCTC represents more than 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 states.

With the agreement in place, NCTC members will have access to ADTRAN’s market-leading broadband access portfolio, including the award-winning Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform, 10G PON and 10G EPON solutions, Mosaic Subscriber Suite and smart home solutions, as well as full professional and support services. This comprehensive portfolio provides the foundation for NCTC member companies to build, deliver and manage an unmatched broadband subscriber experience for their customers on open networking platforms architected to scale.

Over 200 NCTC members, including Comporium, Consolidated Communications, Lumos, Vast Broadband and Vexus Fiber, already have deployments underway leveraging ADTRAN’s access solutions and Mosaic Subscriber Suite of innovative software applications and services.

“ADTRAN is a great partner and this deal creates an amazing choice for NCTC members to launch and/or grow their fiber-to-the-home deployments with the help of a top-notch, leading company,” said Rich Fickle, CEO and President at NCTC. “This new agreement affirms ADTRAN’s willingness to step up and support independent cable and broadband providers with great pricing on end-to-end fiber-to-the-home networks and unparalleled commitment to our members.”

The agreement includes specialized offerings that will help NCTC members design, deploy, test, manage and upgrade their networks. These offerings include access to network evaluation and audit services, resident engineer support services and Virtual CTO services to assist with network design, planning, provisioning and software upgrade support.

“NCTC members now have access to tailored industry-leading broadband solutions and services that enable these operators to extend the range and reach of their networks,” said Craig Stein, VP, Americas Sales and Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. “We are committed to delivering the products, technology, software, services and support to fuel NCTC members’ growth as they look to deliver a compelling and profitable broadband subscriber experience at home, work and across the community.”

ADTRAN’s program with NCTC aims to help its members stay competitive in delivering the internet for their end consumers by lowering broadband access/transport costs and offering greater flexibility to expand and evolve services. NCTC members serve approximately 15 million consumers with broadband service across 3,000+ communities—many of which are smaller and located in rural areas.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. Find out more at NCTC.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

