Applied DNA Secures Blanket Purchase Order for 10,000 Linea COVID-19 Tests

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that it has secured a blanket purchase order from an existing customer for its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) and consumables to conduct 10,000 tests. The Company has already shipped a portion of the purchase order in the current fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2020. The balance of the purchase order is expected to be delivered in the current quarter. The Company anticipates recurring purchase orders for Assay Kits and consumables from the customer.

The Assay Kit may be used for pooled surveillance testing by non-CLIA and CLIA certified laboratories or by CLIA-certified laboratories for molecular diagnostic testing. The Assay Kit received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use as a molecular diagnostic test in May 2020. Pursuant to the EUA, the Assay Kit is authorized for use by CLIA-certified laboratories in the United States for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory specimens, including anterior nasal swabs, self-collected at a healthcare location or collected by a healthcare worker, and nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal washes/aspirates or nasal aspirates, and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) specimens collected by a healthcare worker from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

The Assay Kit is authorized to run on ThermoFisher Scientific’s QuantStudio Dx Real-Time PCR Instrument and QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System under an amendment to its EUA. Each PCR device is capable of performing 400 to 800 tests in a 24-hour period. The Company has applied for an additional amendment to its EUA that would extend the authorized use of its Assay Kit to ThermoFisher Scientific’s Applied Biosystems 7500 Real-Time PCR System, a widely used RT-PCR system that has the capacity to perform a similar number of tests to the QuantStudio 5 and QuantStudio Dx in a 24-hour period.

About the Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit

The scope of the Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit EUA, as amended, is expressly limited to use consistent with the Instructions for Use by authorized laboratories, certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) to perform high complexity tests. The EUA will be effective until the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 is terminated or until the EUA’s prior termination or revocation. The diagnostic kit has not been FDA cleared or approved, and the EUA’s limited authorization is only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.