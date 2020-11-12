Greg Hall joins HanesBrands as chief consumer officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our top priority is putting the consumer at the center of everything we do,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO, HanesBrands. “Greg is an outstanding merchandising and marketing leader with a track record of driving growth across industries. He will be responsible for how we engage with our consumers, from our brands to our retail stores to e-commerce, and will play a crucial role in building HanesBrands into a growth-oriented, consumer-centric organization.”

Hall will lead U.S. marketing and brands, e-commerce and retail. He will also be responsible for building the company’s global brands, particularly Champion and Hanes.

Most recently, Hall was senior vice president, private brands, at Walmart, where he delivered double-digit growth on the company’s private brand grocery business. During his 14 years at Walmart, Greg held a number of senior marketing and merchandising leadership roles, including chief marketing officer of Walmart.com and head of Walmart’s U.S. manufacturing initiative.

Prior to Walmart, Hall held leadership positions at Frito-Lay, where he developed and led major marketing programs for some of the company’s iconic brands.

Hall holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Nazarene University and a master’s degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

