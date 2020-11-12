 

PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay Receives CE Mark for Saliva and Sample Pooling to Test Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Individuals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced today that its PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR Assay received CE-IVD marking for the use of saliva as specimen type and the option to pool up to five specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 or asymptomatic individuals.

SARS-CoV-2 testing using saliva is less invasive, reduces the risk of exposure to healthcare workers involved in sample collection and need for frequent replacement of personal protective equipment.

Labs in countries accepting CE mark now have the option to accept saliva specimens and implement sample pooling using the PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR Assay. Sample pooling using saliva specimens is a critical advancement made possible by PerkinElmer’s chemistry and stringent manufacturing systems. The PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR Assay is built on the most sensitive SARS-CoV-2 test with the lowest limitation of detection in the market, according to the FDA’s reference panel comparative data.

The assay originally obtained its CE mark in the spring of 2020.

“To strike the right balance between keeping the world economy moving while ensuring safe practices, governments and private organizations are working tirelessly to increase the number of times individuals are tested for COVID-19,” said Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., Vice President & General Manager, Diagnostics, PerkinElmer. “We expect our newly released saliva-based collection and asymptomatic test solution will play a large role in this effort.”

PerkinElmer continues to work on the frontlines of improving COVID-19 testing. The Company’s comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings span high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR, automation, ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based serology testing.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com

PerkinElmer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay Receives CE Mark for Saliva and Sample Pooling to Test Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Individuals PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced today that its PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR Assay received CE-IVD marking for the use of saliva as specimen type and the option to pool up to five specimens collected from individuals suspected of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
EUROIMMUN Launches Quantitative ELISA to Measure SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Against Viral S1 Protein
05.11.20
PerkinElmer to Present at Wolfe Virtual Healthcare Conference
04.11.20
PerkinElmer to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
02.11.20
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
29.10.20
PerkinElmer COVID-19 Test Kit Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Sample Pooling
28.10.20
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
26.10.20
PerkinElmer erhält CE-Kennzeichnung für auf Atemwegsinfektionen, einschließlich COVID-19, ausgerichtetes Multi-Analyt-Panel
26.10.20
PerkinElmer Receives CE Mark for Multi-analyte Respiratory Panel Including COVID-19
22.10.20
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
20.10.20
PerkinElmer Immunoassay Helps NIH NCATS Team Identify Therapeutic Compounds Capable of Disrupting the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein/ACE2 Interaction