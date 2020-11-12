TrueBlue to Participate in J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 12.11.2020, 14:00 | 16 | 0 | 0 12.11.2020, 14:00 | TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Beharelle and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford will be participating in the J.P. Morgan Virtual Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2019 and will host investor meetings throughout the day. About TrueBlue TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005331/en/ TrueBlue Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer