NextFins Celebrates Diwali With the Launch of INDF

“We are delighted to mark the launch of INDF, a unique ETF that gives U.S. investors direct access to one of the most compelling asset classes in the world,” said Amit Anand, co-founder of NextFins.

NextFins is today marking the start of Diwali, the traditional “festival of lights” celebrated by millions of Indian families around the globe for over two thousand years, by offering INDF, the first and only India financials ETF , to U.S. investors.

“Digital and mobile banking are enabling a new era of prosperity for so many families in the Indian subcontinent. We are proud to participate in this generational wealth creation opportunity. We wish everyone a new year filled with peace, prosperity and success,” added Anand.

“The top publicly listed Indian financial companies have been powerful compounding machines over the last two decades for reasons that are both structural and unique to the Indian economy. Previously, it was very costly to invest in these companies. We are now thrilled to be able to offer access to this exciting asset class to U.S. and global investors in a transparent and convenient ETF listed on NYSE,” said Nicholas Thadaney, former President and CEO, Global Equity Markets, TMX Group and Senior Advisor to NextFins.

Investors may purchase shares of INDF through their financial advisors or online brokers. More information about INDF can be found at www.indiafinancials.com.

INDF tracks the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 Index.

About NextFins: NextFins was founded in 2020 with the goal of democratizing access to powerful investment ideas through ETFs. INDF is the first ETF in the NextFins fund family.

About the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 Index: The Nifty Financial Services 25/50 Index is managed by NSE Indices Limited and tracks a well-distributed portfolio of top 20 stocks within the Financial Services sector in India.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://indiafinancials.com/investor-materials. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may also involve risk from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles, and from economic or political instability. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. The Fund’s investments in securities of issuers located or operating in India, as well as its ability to track the Index, also may be limited or prevented, at times, due to the limits on foreign ownership imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”). Narrowly focused investments and investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Financial services companies are subject to extensive governmental regulation, which may limit both the amounts and types of loans and other financial commitments they can make, the interest rates and fees they can charge, the scope of their activities, the prices they can charge and the amount of capital they must maintain. There is no guarantee the fund will achieve its stated objective.

Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the fund. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, NextFins, or any of their affiliates.

