Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2021

Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said: “Cyanotech continues to focus on its core operational functions. In packaged goods, we are seeing an increase in sales to customers with an on-line presence as the COVID-19 restrictions impact brick and mortar stores.”

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and dietary supplements, announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2021, ended September 30, 2020.

“On October 1, 2020, we launched a line extension of BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin in a new delivery form, water dispersible powder, available in both 1% and 2% concentrations to the bulk ingredients market worldwide.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

Cyanotech reported net sales of $8,571,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $7,690,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $3,301,000, with gross profit margin of 38.5%, compared to gross profit of $3,063,000 and gross profit margin of 39.8%. Operating income for the second quarter was $282,000 compared to $409,000 last year. Net income was $155,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $228,000, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Six Months Fiscal 2021

For the six months ended September 30, 2020, Cyanotech reported net sales of $15,923,000 compared to $15,761,000 for the same period in fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $6,276,000, with gross profit margin of 39.4%, compared to gross profit of $6,738,000 and gross profit margin of 42.8%. Net income was $293,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $95,000, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019, net sales were $32,060,000 compared to $31,863,000. Gross profit was $12,238,000, with gross profit margin of 38.2%, compared to $13,082,000 and 41.1%. Net income was $586,000 or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($1,091,000) or ($0.19) per diluted share.

Please review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 for more detailed information.

— Cyanotech will host a Skype broadcast at 8:00 PM EST on Friday, November 13, 2020 to respond to questions about its operating results and other topics of interest. Interested parties are asked to submit questions to questions@cyanotech.com before 12 p.m. (noon) EST on Friday, November 13, 2020. The Company will respond only to relevant questions relating to the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2021 financial performance and will not be accepting any questions or comments during the broadcast.

To join the broadcast, please browse http://cyanotech.com/meet approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables Follow: The following tables do not contain footnotes or other information contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the second quarter fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020, which can be found on the Cyanotech website (www.cyanotech.com) under Investors>Investor Filings upon filing. As such, the following Financial Tables are provided only as a guide and other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 4,253 $ 2,417 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34 at September 30, 2020 and $13 at March 31, 2020 2,083 2,154 Inventories, net 10,074 9,653 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 433 504 Total current assets 16,843 14,728 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 12,590 13,042 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,678 3,834 Other assets 142 183 Total assets $ 33,253 $ 31,787 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,300 $ 2,137 Accrued expenses 978 849 Customer deposits 198 327 Operating lease obligations, current portion 333 319 Short-term contract obligation — 38 Line of credit 2,000 2,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,197 689 Total current liabilities 8,006 6,359 Long-term debt, less current maturities 5,550 6,009 Long-term operating lease obligations 3,349 3,519 Other long-term liabilities 37 54 Total liabilities 16,942 15,941 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,097,073 shares at September 30, 2020 and 6,011,885 shares at March 31, 2020 122 120 Additional paid-in capital 33,164 32,994 Accumulated deficit (16,975 ) (17,268 ) Total stockholders’ equity 16,311 15,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 33,253 $ 31,787

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 8,571 $ 7,690 $ 15,923 $ 15,761 Cost of sales 5,270 4,627 9,647 9,023 Gross profit 3,301 3,063 6,276 6,738 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,472 1,157 2,800 3,188 Sales and marketing 1,374 1,343 2,618 2,751 Research and development 173 154 308 341 Total operating expenses 3,019 2,654 5,726 6,280 Income from operations 282 409 550 458 Interest expense, net (121 ) (182 ) (251 ) (367 ) Income before income taxes 161 227 299 91 Income tax expense (benefit) 6 (1 ) 6 (4 ) Net income $ 155 $ 228 $ 293 $ 95 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Shares used in calculation of net income per share: Basic 6,054 5,965 6,042 5,942 Diluted 6,163 5,973 6,147 5,963

