Camping World Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network with Planned Acquisition of Noble RV in Minnesota

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, today announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire the four existing dealership locations of Noble RV, in Owatonna, Madelia, Oronoco (Rochester area) and Jordan (Minneapolis area), Minnesota, with plans for the acquisition to close in December 2020.

Camping World RV SuperCenter (Photo: Business Wire)

"For over 14 years, under the leadership of brothers, Mike and Pat Noble, Noble RV has established itself as one of the most successful and well-known RV dealership groups in Minnesota,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “RV Business magazine has named Noble RV a Top 50 RV Dealer in North America multiple times and they have received numerous other awards and recognitions over the years. We look forward to them joining our Camping World RV family and continuing our market share expansion throughout the Midwest region.”

Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, with most locations specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

The acquisition of the four Noble RV dealerships brings the count of Camping World Holdings RV SuperCenters in the state of Minnesota to a total of eight; and this acquisition is in line with company’s future growth plans. The company expects to soon announce several additional markets for expansion throughout the country in 2021.

Lemonis continued, “I always look for three things: People, Process and Product in relation to enhancing our brand and presence, all of which are exemplified by Noble RV. Our goal is to add more quality manufacturers and brands, increase our presence in the market, and grow the workforce.”

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position with Camping World may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.