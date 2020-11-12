Shop for Tech Gifts on Your Own Terms at UScellular this Holiday Season

For those looking for tech gifts this holiday season, the best deals are available now – and all season long – at UScellular, so no need to wait for Black Friday or Super Saturday. Bargain hunters can shop for holiday gifts on their own terms and get the latest smartphones and gadgets while avoiding store crowds and keeping their families and loved ones safe and healthy.

For those looking to make a carrier switch, UScellular is offering the latest smartphones FREE with no hidden requirements through Jan 11, 20211. That means holiday shoppers can score 5G smartphones like the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 5 or LG V60 ThinQ 5G for free with no specific plan requirement, no mandatory trade-in and no activation fee. All three phones are great for video chatting, and with UScellular’s unlimited data plans and high-quality network, families can stay connected even if they can’t be together.