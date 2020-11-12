 

Shop for Tech Gifts on Your Own Terms at UScellular this Holiday Season

For those looking for tech gifts this holiday season, the best deals are available now – and all season long – at UScellular, so no need to wait for Black Friday or Super Saturday. Bargain hunters can shop for holiday gifts on their own terms and get the latest smartphones and gadgets while avoiding store crowds and keeping their families and loved ones safe and healthy.

For those looking to make a carrier switch, UScellular is offering the latest smartphones FREE with no hidden requirements through Jan 11, 20211. That means holiday shoppers can score 5G smartphones like the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 5 or LG V60 ThinQ 5G for free with no specific plan requirement, no mandatory trade-in and no activation fee. All three phones are great for video chatting, and with UScellular’s unlimited data plans and high-quality network, families can stay connected even if they can’t be together.

But that’s not all. UScellular has smartphone and accessory offerings for everyone, such as:

  • Now through Jan. 11, parents wanting to get their kid their first smartphone can add them on to their plan and get $150 off the device.2
  • Looking for a new prepaid phone? Through Jan. 11, the LG K8x is available for free for new prepaid customers on any 8 GB or higher Prepaid Evolved Plan.
  • Starting Nov. 20 and through Dec. 27, current upgrade-eligible customers can get $200 off the latest smartphones3, including those from Apple, Samsung, Google and LG.
  • Those looking to enhance their remote work or learning environment can check out UScellular’s selection of tablets, High-Speed Internet options or hotspots, including the recently-launched Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 hotspot.
  • Stay connected and track activity with the new Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS & Cellular) and pay for it over 24 months – interest free – with UScellular’s Connected Wearables Installment Pricing.
  • For a smart stocking-stuffer gift for friends or family, be sure to grab a pack of Case-Mate CLEANSCREENZ Phone Cleaning Wipes and help them keep their phones clean and germ-free.
  • Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds or the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker for the audiophile in the family and pay for them via 12 monthly installments with 0% interest. (minimum $120 purchase)
  • Plus, be sure to get all the essential accessories for any new device, including cases, screen protectors and chargers.

“We’re extending the holiday shopping season this year to ensure that everyone can get great deals on the tech gifts they want while shopping on their terms, not ours,” said Courtland Madock, vice president of marketing at UScellular. “Our retail locations are open for safe, in-store shopping or curbside pickup, and our website has all the latest phones and gadgets for those looking to shop from the comfort of home. Our UScellular family wishes everyone a healthy and happy holiday season.”

