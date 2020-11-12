DJO Acquires STAR Ankle and Finger Arthroplasty Systems

The acquisition includes the STAR total ankle arthroplasty system, a preferred technology worldwide because of its deep and leading clinical outcomes research, 1-9 along with Silicone, Surface Replacement (SR) and TACTYS finger joint arthroplasty products, one of the world’s most comprehensive finger joint arthroplasty portfolios.

DJO, LLC (DJO or the Company), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of total ankle and finger arthroplasty product lines from international medical technology company Stryker.

Ankle replacements in the U.S. more than doubled last year, in part because ankle implants are becoming the treatment of choice over fusion surgery.10 The STAR ankle is a mobile-bearing total ankle replacement in the U.S. market approved for uncemented use, making it a preferred choice for surgeons and patients who want to help restore mobility.

“Ankle and finger arthroplasty are two fast-growing arthroplasty segments, and this acquisition reflects DJO’s focus on providing market-leading solutions to meet the greater needs of surgeons and their patients,” said Brady Shirley, CEO of DJO. “This expansion allows us to address a larger patient population and enhances our goal of helping patients return to an active lifestyle.”

STAR System

STAR is one of the first total ankle replacement systems in the market and carries a substantial amount of clinical data over many years demonstrating strong performance.1-9 Intended for use to replace a painful arthritic ankle joint due to osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, STAR’s modular components and positional forgiveness allow for 225 patient-matched configurations with just one surgical technique.

Finger Joint Arthroplasty

The Silicone, Surface Replacement (SR) and TACTYS finger joint arthroplasty portfolio holds a leading global market position with a 20-year clinical history.

Silicone constrained silicone elastomer joint replacement devices are designed to replace the affected surface of the PIP and MCP hand joints. The arthroplasty devices have a volar hinge axis intended to create an anatomical balance between the flexor and extensor mechanisms.

SR semi-constrained implants are designed to replicate the anatomic joint surfaces of the PIP and MCP joints, preserve bone and reduce disruption to the collateral ligament origins and insertions.

TACTYS implant is a total anatomic gliding and modular prosthesis for (PIP) arthritis.

For more information, visit djoglobal.com/surgical.