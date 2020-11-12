 

Advanced Energy Introduces New SCR Power Controller With Advanced Performance and New Capabilities to Bring Industry 4.0 to Precision Heating Applications

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the expansion of its market-leading line of SCR (silicon controlled rectifier) power controllers with its new Thyro-A+ for precision industrial and semiconductor heating applications. Thyro-A+ provides customers with next-generation SCR accuracy and load monitoring, the industry’s smallest design footprint and new digital control capabilities for precision heating, melting, drying and forming applications.

Advanced Energy's new Thyro-A+ SCR power controller provides semiconductor and industrial manufacturers with next-generation SCR accuracy and load monitoring, the industry’s smallest design footprint and new digital control capabilities for precision heating, melting, drying and forming applications. Featuring advanced digital capabilities and a digital control interface, Thyro-A+ enables integration with other connected factory software and applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thyro-A+ has a completely redesigned control engine, enabling a 16x increase to measurement sampling rate over the Thyro-A, for enhanced control accuracy, which substantially improves process uniformity and repeatability, reduces energy consumption, and increases process throughput in precision heating applications. It comes with the industry’s smallest design footprint, delivering industry-leading power density. Featuring a new optional LED display for easy commissioning or visualization, Thyro-A+ offers a number of advanced digital capabilities for remote controlling, self-monitoring and a digital control interface for integration with other connected factory software and applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0.

“Building on Advanced Energy’s renowned family of SCR power controllers, the Thyro-A+ is our most advanced SCR, further expanding the range and capabilities of our solutions to meet the heating application requirements of our industrial and semiconductor customers,” said Andreas Breitkopf, director, photonics and PCS products at Advanced Energy. “Among AE’s other SCR power controllers, Thyro-A+ is certified in the Rockwell Encompass Partner program and connects directly with Rockwell Automation Logix PAC systems, providing customers with a straightforward path to fully integrated system designs.”

Thyro-A+ rounds out AE’s Thyro family of power controllers, which includes Thyro-S, Thyro-A eco, Thyro-A and Thyro-PX series. Thyro-A+ has a new powerful controller, which delivers on industry-leading accuracy, load monitoring and control of power for heating elements, resistive loads and transformer loads in a wide range of heating applications. The design provides lightning-fast installation and replacement with “copy-paste” configuration profiles that easily transfer system parameters between multiple SCR power controllers. Customers reduce system installation costs with the most compact SCR footprint available, and a wide variety of fieldbus protocols allow for the most efficient installation possible, allowing for effortless integration into existing enterprise applications for critical thermal processes.

AE will showcase Thyro-A+, along with its other Rockwell Encompass Partner program products, including the recently announced Impac Series 600 pyrometry platform, at the Rockwell Automation Fair, from November 16 to 20, to be held virtually this year.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit the Thyro-A+ page on AE’s website and the product data sheet.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

