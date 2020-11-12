 

Semtech and Symmetry Electronics Collaborate to Focus on Pro AV Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Symmetry Electronics (Symmetry), a technology-focused distributor offering sales, technical and inventory support, will be the exclusive distributor in North America for Semtech’s Pro AV products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005316/en/

Semtech and Symmetry Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech and Symmetry Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Symmetry has extensive experience working with customers in the professional audio-video space,” said Wen Hsu, Director of Sales and Applications at Symmetry. “We are eager to engage our customer base with Semtech’s exceptionally integrated video-over-Ethernet solutions.”

BlueRiver AV-over-IP chipsets are one of the world’s only chipsets to transport uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over standard Ethernet. In anticipation of the continued proliferation of BlueRiver technology, Symmetry has committed to carry inventory on the entire Semtech BlueRiver AVP product portfolio. Symmetry will also carry the full suite of Semtech’s AVX products. AVX enables point-to-point extension of uncompressed quality 4K video, audio, Gigabit Ethernet, and control signals between AV equipment. Both BlueRiver and AVX products are well suited to meet the needs of the industry’s most discerning Pro AV professionals. Symmetry has an established record in the AV market and is committed to offering BlueRiver and AVX customers excellence in technical support.

“Semtech’s Pro AV solutions are revolutionizing the industry and our collaboration with Symmetry as the exclusive distributor will provide a variety of Pro AV products for several markets and industries,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver

Semtech’s BlueRiver technology, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com/technology/blueriver.

Seite 1 von 3
Semtech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semtech and Symmetry Electronics Collaborate to Focus on Pro AV Customers Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Symmetry Electronics (Symmetry), a technology-focused distributor offering sales, technical and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Semtech and Sundray Create Smart Campuses and Classrooms with LoRaWAN
29.10.20
Semtech Supports New IoT Solutions for Cloud-Managed Asset and Facility Monitoring Developed by Cisco
19.10.20
Semtech and Actility Create Evaluation Kit to Streamline Development of LoRa Edge Geolocation Applications
19.10.20
Semtech and TagoIO Collaborate to Develop New Cloud-based Tracking Solution
19.10.20
Semtech Builds-out LoRa Edge Portfolio with New Enabling Solutions to Simplify and Accelerate the Development of IoT Applications
15.10.20
Semtech and Packetworx Enable Remote Monitoring of Critical Equipment with LoRaWAN