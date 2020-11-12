Semtech and Symmetry Electronics Collaborate to Focus on Pro AV Customers

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Symmetry Electronics (Symmetry), a technology-focused distributor offering sales, technical and inventory support, will be the exclusive distributor in North America for Semtech’s Pro AV products.

Semtech and Symmetry Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Symmetry has extensive experience working with customers in the professional audio-video space,” said Wen Hsu, Director of Sales and Applications at Symmetry. “We are eager to engage our customer base with Semtech’s exceptionally integrated video-over-Ethernet solutions.”

BlueRiver AV-over-IP chipsets are one of the world’s only chipsets to transport uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over standard Ethernet. In anticipation of the continued proliferation of BlueRiver technology, Symmetry has committed to carry inventory on the entire Semtech BlueRiver AVP product portfolio. Symmetry will also carry the full suite of Semtech’s AVX products. AVX enables point-to-point extension of uncompressed quality 4K video, audio, Gigabit Ethernet, and control signals between AV equipment. Both BlueRiver and AVX products are well suited to meet the needs of the industry’s most discerning Pro AV professionals. Symmetry has an established record in the AV market and is committed to offering BlueRiver and AVX customers excellence in technical support.

“Semtech’s Pro AV solutions are revolutionizing the industry and our collaboration with Symmetry as the exclusive distributor will provide a variety of Pro AV products for several markets and industries,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver

Semtech’s BlueRiver technology, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com/technology/blueriver.