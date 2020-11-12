BigCommerce Further Commits to Inclusivity With Hiring of Its First Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

“It is critical to us that our employees not only feel BigCommerce is a safe and inclusive workplace, but that our customers and partners also see BigCommerce as a company that represents them,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “We’ve spent the last few years expanding our DEI practices and have made great progress, but there is so much more we could be doing as a company. Sharon has a proven history of cementing DEI as a company focus, and I have no doubt that, with her guidance, BigCommerce will create an environment where every stakeholder feels a sense of belonging.”

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the appointment of Sharon Brogdon to the newly-created role of Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity and equity in the workplace and beyond. With more than 20 years experience developing diversity programs within industry-leading technology companies, Brogdon will formalize the company’s DEI efforts, integrate DEI initiatives into its existing core business pillars and oversee its Employee Resource Groups.

Brogdon joins BigCommerce from Vericast where, as executive director and head of diversity, equity and inclusion, she created and implemented a DEI strategy designed to consolidate and scale the individual programs of the company’s subsidiaries. Prior to Vericast, Brogdon held senior leadership roles at Fortune 50 technology companies and global DEI pioneers Microsoft and Intel Corporation. During her 20-year tenure at Intel, Brogdon was responsible for orchestrating the incorporation of diversity and inclusion throughout leadership as well as bringing D&I practices and accountability into all corporate programs and services. Before shifting to focus on corporate diversity and inclusion, Brogdon spent 12 years as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy in Undersea Surveillance and Data Communications, where she achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

“Today, I see many companies at a critical juncture regarding how deeply they are willing to commit to creating equitable and inclusive workplaces,” added Brogdon. “I am impressed with BigCommerce’s deep commitment to DEI and recognition of the essential role it plays in their business success, and I am excited to join BigCommerce in this new role to lead diversity, equity and inclusion for the company.”

Brogdon will be joining Facebook’s Christine Warner at the Tech Up For Women event on Tuesday, November 17 for a fireside chat titled “Diversity Drives Innovation.” Learn more about the day-long virtual event at https://techupforwomen.com.

