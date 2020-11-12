 

Albany International Airport Partners With GE to Transform Airport Into Digital Incubator for Safe, Post-Pandemic Air Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Albany International Airport in collaboration with GE (General Electric), have launched the first digitally-focused airport aimed at demonstrating new technologies to make air travel safer in a post-pandemic world. Highlighting today’s announcement is the Airport signing on as the launch customer for GE Aviation’s new Wellness Trace App, which the Airport has been using to track COVID-19 cleaning protocols. In the coming weeks, the Airport and GE will unveil other advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and other digital technologies being deployed as part of this burgeoning Digital Incubator.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005383/en/

Albany Airport launches GE’s Wellness Trace app for COVID-19 cleaning protocols. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Albany Airport launches GE’s Wellness Trace app for COVID-19 cleaning protocols. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to have GE partner with Albany International Airport, as we advance our new and forward-looking Master Plan that will establish a benchmark for the future design and operation of the nation’s airports. The use of GE’s cutting-edge Wellness Trace App is a major first step in our joint efforts to integrate new digital solutions to create safer travel in a post-pandemic world,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

“It’s exciting that Albany International Airport is partnering with GE on cutting edge technology that may help travelers feel safer since COVID-19 has changed our world,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Being able to scan a QR code and know the last time that surface at the airport was cleaned may alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty people are feeling as they venture out and bring back a sense of confidence. Any reassurance we can give people as they travel that they are doing so safely is important.”

“We believe the digital vision Albany International Airport is advancing is exactly the kind of template airports and airlines will need to ensure safe, healthy travel through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Andrew Coleman, general manager of GE Aviation’s Digital Group. “We’re proud to have Albany International sign on as our launch customer. The App is helping them closely track COVID-19 cleaning protocols today, with the potential to track other health screening as the Industry and regulators navigate safe travel in a post-pandemic world.”

Seite 1 von 3
General Electric Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albany International Airport Partners With GE to Transform Airport Into Digital Incubator for Safe, Post-Pandemic Air Travel Albany International Airport in collaboration with GE (General Electric), have launched the first digitally-focused airport aimed at demonstrating new technologies to make air travel safer in a post-pandemic world. Highlighting today’s announcement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved Cancer and Cardiovascular Care to Patients Around the World
29.10.20
Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare's CareComm Saves $40 Million, Cuts 20,000 Excess Days and Reduces Length of Stay
29.10.20
ROUNDUP: Triebwerksbauer MTU kommt weiter glimpflich durch die Corona-Krise
28.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Virusängste beschleunigen die Börsen-Talfahrt
28.10.20
Aktien New York: Virusängste beschleunigen die Talfahrt der US-Börsen
28.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kursrutsch setzt sich fort - Corona-Sorgen nehmen zu
28.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Wegen Virusängsten weiter auf Talfahrt
28.10.20
General Electric leidet weiter unter Corona - Erneuter Milliardenverlust
27.10.20
Sind Blue-Chip-Aktien sichere Investitionen?
23.10.20
Airbus rüstet sich für Steigerung der A320-Produktion ab nächstem Sommer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
3.165
GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie