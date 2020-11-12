Albany International Airport Partners With GE to Transform Airport Into Digital Incubator for Safe, Post-Pandemic Air Travel

Albany International Airport in collaboration with GE (General Electric), have launched the first digitally-focused airport aimed at demonstrating new technologies to make air travel safer in a post-pandemic world. Highlighting today’s announcement is the Airport signing on as the launch customer for GE Aviation’s new Wellness Trace App , which the Airport has been using to track COVID-19 cleaning protocols. In the coming weeks, the Airport and GE will unveil other advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and other digital technologies being deployed as part of this burgeoning Digital Incubator.

Albany Airport launches GE’s Wellness Trace app for COVID-19 cleaning protocols. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to have GE partner with Albany International Airport, as we advance our new and forward-looking Master Plan that will establish a benchmark for the future design and operation of the nation’s airports. The use of GE’s cutting-edge Wellness Trace App is a major first step in our joint efforts to integrate new digital solutions to create safer travel in a post-pandemic world,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

“It’s exciting that Albany International Airport is partnering with GE on cutting edge technology that may help travelers feel safer since COVID-19 has changed our world,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Being able to scan a QR code and know the last time that surface at the airport was cleaned may alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty people are feeling as they venture out and bring back a sense of confidence. Any reassurance we can give people as they travel that they are doing so safely is important.”

“We believe the digital vision Albany International Airport is advancing is exactly the kind of template airports and airlines will need to ensure safe, healthy travel through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Andrew Coleman, general manager of GE Aviation’s Digital Group. “We’re proud to have Albany International sign on as our launch customer. The App is helping them closely track COVID-19 cleaning protocols today, with the potential to track other health screening as the Industry and regulators navigate safe travel in a post-pandemic world.”